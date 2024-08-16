Luxury Escapes: The World’s Best Holidays Returns

Luxury Escapes: The World’s Best Holidays will return to Foxtel from 29 August 2024, with Foxtel’s Hannah Hollis and Neale Whitaker, and new additions Mike Reid, Karen Martini and Gary Mehigan, showcasing more of the world’s best travel destinations.

This season features some of the highest in-demand locations and tourist hotspots in Bali, Japan, Greece, Thailand, Canada, Mexico, Washington, Germany, Singapore, Istanbul and UK – plus Queensland.

The new season will also feature regular hosts Cameron Daddo, Rebecca Gibney, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Miguel Maestre, Holly Kingston, Jane Hall.

“We’re excited to welcome back Luxury Escapes: The World’s Best Holidays for another incredible season, offering viewers a first-class seat next to A-list TV stars for a glimpse into unbelievable holiday destinations and experiences. This is an such an amazing partnership between Foxtel and Luxury Escapes and we’re proud to be creating such an inspiring series together,” Wendy Moore, Director of Foxtel Channels and Content at Foxtel Group said.

“We’re thrilled to announce our continued partnership with Foxtel, as we gear up for a brand-new season of this phenomenal travel show and its absolutely stellar cast.

“This new season promises to bring viewers closer to the world’s most coveted destinations and is a celebration of extraordinary travel, epic adventures, and unforgettable experiences.” says Adam Schwab, Co-Founder and CEO of Luxury Escapes.

Luxury Escapes: The World’s Best Holidays is produced by Foxtel in conjunction with i8 Studios. The brand-new season premieres on Foxtel’s LifeStyle Channel on August 29 at 8.30pm AEST. It is also streaming on BINGE and the LifeStyle app, which is available on Hubbl.