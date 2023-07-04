-lution Launches Martech Practice With New Partner & Chief Martech Officer Satya Upadhyaya

-lution Launches Martech Practice With New Partner & Chief Martech Officer Satya Upadhyaya
    Marketing transformation consultancy -lution is launching a dedicated Martech Practice headed up by new partner Satya Upadhyaya.

    He will take up the newly created role of chief martech officer.

    Upadhyaya is a CRM & Marketing Data and Tech thought leader who joins from Citibank Australia. He has worked across multiple industry sectors, with brands including NAB, Bankwest, HSBC, NRMA, The Star and Accenture.

    Joining existing partners Chris Maxwell and Nick Thomas and their team, -lution brings further client side experience to the in-house agency consultancy as it continues its strong growth momentum in the Australian market.

    L-R: Nick Thomas, Satya Upadhyaya, Chris Maxwell

    Commenting on his new role, Upadhyaya says: “I am delighted to be joining Chris, Nick and the -lution team to close the gap in the martech space where organisations are finding it difficult to secure the right tech stack from the increasingly complex and expanding range of providers and solutions.

    “We see an opportunity to work with new and existing clients to simplify the martech landscape and help them design a more effective and optimised marketing platform, in a language marketers truly understand. We’ll be providing guidance across architecture, tool selection, and marketing operating model design, all to put more power in the hands of marketers and in-house agencies.”

    -lution CEO and founder Chris Maxwell added: “As Australia’s leader in in-housing and hybrid models, we guide clients on strategy, structure, process and tools. As a result, we are consistently being asked to support with martech related challenges and have helped clients including Treasury Wines, Discovery Parks, Sportsbet, Cashrewards and TTI to implement new marketing technology platforms in recent months. Hence we are now establishing -lution’s dedicated Martech Practice to bolster our offering in this space.

    “Satya is a proven industry leader, as demonstrated by the fact he recently partnered with ADMA to write and deliver a Certificate Course in Marketing Technology. We are delighted to have him join the growing team, and he continues the -lution ethos of marketers working with marketers.”

    Upadhyaya’s appointment comes off the back of a string of new client wins for

    -lution, as well as four new hires in the past two months under the leadership of director of operations Karina Russo.

