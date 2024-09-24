Lululemon’s 2024 Global Wellbeing Report Reveals 74% Of Aussies Setting Boundaries To Maintain Health

lululemon released its fourth annual 2024 Global Wellbeing Report, revealing a counterproductive cycle where the relentless pursuit of wellbeing is leaving many Australians feeling more burnt out than ever.

While wellbeing remains a top priority – with 74% of Australians setting boundaries to maintain their health – Australia’s wellbeing score has stagnated at 66, and the pressure to keep up is immense. Nearly two-thirds of respondents are struggling with societal demands to maintain wellbeing in specific ways, leading to 55% of Australians experiencing significant levels of stress and

burnout.

“This year’s report highlights that the growing pressure Australians feel to achieve a perfect state of wellbeing, is actually having the opposite effect” said Paul Tinkler, vice president, lululemon Australia and New Zealand. “With increasing burnout and feelings of isolation, it’s evident that traditional approaches aren’t enough. Our report highlights the urgent need for strategies that foster genuine connections and embrace balanced movement. With the launch of lululemon’s ‘Together we grow’ initiative, we’re excited to help our guests and communities across Australia connect and move together in the lead up to World Mental Health Day”.

The report reveals Gen Z is feeling the impact of these challenges more than any other demographic. This generation is grappling with higher levels of loneliness, a lack of purpose, and increased burnout compared to the national average. The pressures of modern life and societal expectations are significantly affecting their mental wellbeing, making it crucial to address these issues with targeted strategies.

Key challenges revealed in the report include:

61% of Gen Z Australians report experiencing loneliness at least sometimes, significantly higher than the general population (40%). Additionally, 65% of Gen Z feel a negative impact on their mental wellbeing due to loneliness.

58% of Gen Z Australians are struggling to find a sense of purpose, compared to 40% nationally. This lack of purpose is a major contributor to burnout, with 85% of Gen Z experiencing burnout, compared to 55% of Australians overall.

27% of Gen Z Australians report social burnout, a 6% higher percentage than the general population.

The report outlines three key strategies to help Australians navigate and overcome “wellbeing burnout”:

Exercise the Right to Disconnect – Setting boundaries, taking social media breaks and embracing mindfulness are crucial. Australians who actively practice mindfulness report 13% higher mental wellbeing.

Invite others on your journey – Engaging in group activities and social exercise can greatly enhance overall wellbeing. Australians who view physical activity as an opportunity to socialise report 24% higher overall wellbeing.

Prioritise physical exercise at your own pace – Incorporating regular movement into daily routines not only benefits physical health but also improves mental resilience. Australians who engage in consistent physical exercise report 17% higher overall wellbeing.

“The constant pressure to achieve optimal wellbeing can paradoxically lead to further feelings of stress and a sense of inadequacy. It’s important to set realistic goals, establish healthy boundaries and to integrate community and movement more organically into our lives as sources of support and joy,” said clinical psychologist, Dr. Emily Musgrove.

While the data highlights areas of improvement, an intersection of community and movement can help break the cycle and restore wellbeing. Through the simple act of moving with others, individuals can feel more connected to their communities, become rooted in purpose and improve overall wellbeing by 24%. Notably, the findings show community-based movement leads to 32% higher wellbeing for men in particular, with a 46% higher sense of belonging for Australian men compared to 36% in the UK.

Paul Villanti, lululemon Global Wellbeing Report Advisor and Executive Director of Programs at Movember, emphasised the importance of addressing wellbeing through social activities like group exercise. “We’re seeing how group workouts are enhancing both the physical and mental health of Australian men. These activities not only bring enjoyment but also create meaningful social connections – critical components of a holistic approach to preventing burnout and promoting overall wellbeing”.

As part of its commitment to fostering well-being, lululemon has launched the ‘Together we grow’ Challenge in the lead-up to World Mental Health Day on October 10th.

From September 12th, lululemon is hosting a series of free movement-based community activations across Australia to encourage people to engage in physical activities that improve both mental and physical well-being.

As a brand rooted in community and movement, lululemon announced a $3.1M USD commitment to United for Global Mental Health, The Global Coalition for Youth Mental Health, led by UNICEF and UNICEF’s Global Mental Health Fund, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to continue their work in advancing mental health across the globe, with a sharpened focus on the intersection of movement and mental health.

“Despite the societal pressures that people are feeling, it is heartening to see more people taking action to improve their wellbeing,” said Gareth Pope, Senior Vice President, lululemon, Asia Pacific. “Given the importance of physical movement and community, as highlighted in the latest Global Wellbeing Report, the ‘Together we grow’ campaign is rooted in encouraging everyone to move and connect with each other. Drawing on lululemon’s commitment to uplifting the wellbeing of all, we are dedicated to creating more opportunities for guests to make positive strides in their journeys”.