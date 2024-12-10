Loyalty, Laughter & Love: The Life Of Lisa Ronson Celebrated At SCG

Yesterday afternoon, the great and the good of the marketing and advertising industry celebrated the life of Lisa Ronson at the SCG.

The former Coles, Medibank and Tourism Australia marketer suddenly passed away following a tragic accident on her farm outside Melbourne.

The ceremony celebrated all of Ronson’s life, from growing up in Sydney’s west to a career that took her around the world, as well as her love of animals and her family. Several hundred attended the ceremony, with hundreds more tuning into a livestream of the event.

Andrew Little, president and regional CEO, DDB Australia and New Zealand, served as MC for the event. Diana Jenkins, Ronson’s childhood friend, gave a moving speech. Damian Eales, Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli, Geoff Ikin also spoke. Several adlanders from overseas also recorded video messages which were played on screens around the stadium.

All reflected on the fierce loyalty she showed to her friends, her infectious laugh and beautiful smile.

Her son Ben Ronson and her husband Chris Taylor delivered moving and powerful speeches. The ceremony closed with a performance by family friends Darcy Spiller and Kurt Kratzmann.