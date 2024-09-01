CampaignsNewsletter

Low-Carb XXXX Ultra Launches With Tongue-In-Cheek Spot, Via Thinkerbell

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read

To launch XXXX Ultra, the new Ultra zero-carb beer within the Lion portfolio, Thinkerbell has concocted a new campaign reminding Aussies that beer is the only Zero Carb drink “worth giving a XXXX about”.

The work brings to life the idea that if you’re after a low-carb alternative, that doesn’t mean it can’t be a great-tasting beer.

Sam Pulsford, marketing manager for XXXX, said, “Beer has always been at the heart of social gatherings, connecting people across generations. As more people become mindful of their lifestyle choices, we see a significant opportunity in the Ultra category. With XXXX Ultra Zero Carb beer, we’re making a decision to offer a zero-carb option that allows everyone to enjoy the experience without compromise!”

Jonny Rands, head tinker at Thinkerbell says, “Fancy a low-carb vodka soda thingy after a great day outdoors? Even Queensland’s finest eastern bearded dragon lizard disapproves. Because those alternatives don’t measure up to the rich history of beer. Now there’s a beer way to ditch the carbs.”

Janet, the eastern bearded dragon lizard hissed, “Thank XXXX for that.”

The work is now live nationally across digital, social, OOH and radio. XXXX Ultra Zero Carb is now available nationwide in major liquor retailers.

Credits

Client: LION
Agency: Thinkerbell
Media: UM

Shopper: VMLY&R
Digital Agency: Affinity
Director: Matt Eastwood
Production House: Hooves
Post and online: John Holmes
Sound: Rumble
Stills Photographer: Ryan Creevey
Stills Production: Thinkerbell

Related posts:

  1. Tetley Tea Brews Up New Gossip-Based Campaign To Connect With Consumers
  2. Bupa Thinks Beyond The Games In Latest Work Via Thinkerbell
  3. B&T’s Sports Sponsorship Draft Becomes A State Of Origin Showdown & Proves Just How Much Aussies Love Footy As Winner Is Revealed
  4. Big W Thinks Outside The Box In Campaign Spruiking Its Well-Fitting Clothes
TAGGED: ,
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Manchester United trio Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmums Højlund need to drink more Wow Hydrate if they hope to compete with the likes of Liverpool FC this season.
Archibald’s Agency CA.5 Helps Launch Wow Hydrate In Australia
Dreaming, Discovery, Decision & Details: The 4 Moments That Matter When It Comes To Travel
Colonial First State Encourages Aussies Into Taking Super ‘Off Autopilot’ In A Campaign From It’s Friday
Internet Ad Advertising Spend Reaches $15.6 Billion With A Growth Rate Of 9.7%
Register Lost your password?