To launch XXXX Ultra, the new Ultra zero-carb beer within the Lion portfolio, Thinkerbell has concocted a new campaign reminding Aussies that beer is the only Zero Carb drink “worth giving a XXXX about”.

The work brings to life the idea that if you’re after a low-carb alternative, that doesn’t mean it can’t be a great-tasting beer.

Sam Pulsford, marketing manager for XXXX, said, “Beer has always been at the heart of social gatherings, connecting people across generations. As more people become mindful of their lifestyle choices, we see a significant opportunity in the Ultra category. With XXXX Ultra Zero Carb beer, we’re making a decision to offer a zero-carb option that allows everyone to enjoy the experience without compromise!”

Jonny Rands, head tinker at Thinkerbell says, “Fancy a low-carb vodka soda thingy after a great day outdoors? Even Queensland’s finest eastern bearded dragon lizard disapproves. Because those alternatives don’t measure up to the rich history of beer. Now there’s a beer way to ditch the carbs.”

Janet, the eastern bearded dragon lizard hissed, “Thank XXXX for that.”

The work is now live nationally across digital, social, OOH and radio. XXXX Ultra Zero Carb is now available nationwide in major liquor retailers.

