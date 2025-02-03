Louis Vuitton Races In Formula 1 Season As Title Partner Of The Australian Grand Prix

LVMH’s entry into Formula 1 as a Global Partner from 2025 has paved the way for Louis Vuitton to join the sport as an Official Partner. This partnership brings together two globally renowned brands, with Louis Vuitton set to become the title partner for the season-opening race in Melbourne – the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025.

For the first time at a sporting event, the French luxury house will have a visible presence on F1 weekends, including prominent trackside signage. Louis Vuitton will also play a key role in major moments throughout the season, from the opening ceremony to the podium celebrations, where its iconic Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunks will be used to showcase the awards for the top three drivers.

The new Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunks, adorned with the iconic monogram, will feature a distinctive “V” in a bespoke local colour scheme for each race, set against the brand’s classic brown background.

Louis Vuitton’s connection with Formula 1 began with the creation of its first Trophy Trunk in collaboration with the Automobile Club de Monaco for the Monaco Grand Prix (2021-2024). Since then, this symbol of victory has become a hallmark of some of the world’s most prestigious sporting events, including football, sailing, and the Olympics.

This latest partnership with Formula 1 is a cornerstone of the Global LVMH Partnership, underscoring a shared commitment to excellence as the worlds of fashion, culture, entertainment, and sport continue to intersect.

“We are thrilled to welcome Louis Vuitton as title partner for our first 2025 race. This is a partnership between two global icons linked first and foremost by their great passion for innovation, excellence and creativity, which makes them two exceptional timeless stories,” said Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO, Formula 1.

“The entry of Louis Vuitton not only enhances the experience of our sport, but celebrates the union of luxury, craftsmanship, and the highest expression of automotive competition. 2025 will be an epic year for Formula 1 and I am proud to start it with our passionate partners at Louis Vuitton.”

“I am immensely proud of this partnership between Louis Vuitton and Formula 1 with our shared ambition to always strive for innovation, craft, and precision,” said Pietro Beccari, Chairman and CEO, Louis Vuitton.

“The synergy of our two worlds is echoed in the savoir faire of our ateliers and garages, artisans, and engineers, while celebrating the outstanding performance of champion drivers around the world who embark on a journey of excellence with every race.”