Louis Vuitton At Cannes: So Much More Than Window Dressing
Faye McLeod, Visual Image Director for LVMH and global design powerhouse makes her Cannes debut, with her friend and creative colleague, CCO of Brandtech group Mark D’arcy.
McLeod is recognised for her ability to create captivating and immersive experiences through visual merchandising and store displays. She oversees the visual aesthetics of Louis Vuitton’s retail globally. What is not so known is the creative and deeply intellectual and artistic process behind those captivating displays. The ones that make you stop dead in your tracks along one of the hundreds of stores worldwide. The ones where you linger and dream and wonder who thought of this?
Although D’arcy jokingly told her there would be no more than six people in the room, it was overflowing with her fans, with many sitting on the floor craning to see their creative hero. There is no question, walking past a Louis Vuitton store can often be a jaw-dropping experience, almost always a remarkable piece of visual beauty and art. Craftsmanship that leaves you feeling in awe and can transport you to a world of possibility and fantasy, all at the same time.
Here is a snippet of what McLeod and D’arcy had to say about the creative process with her standout quote “I’m from Glasgow, if I can make it at LV, anyone can”.
D’arcy: Your job involves changing the windows of more than 450 stores in one week, six times a year and you have been doing this job now for 14 years. How did you narrow it down to the 5 windows we are going to be talking about today?
McLeod: First of all, thank you very much for talking me into this. I thought you said there will be six people in the room, so I had nothing to worry about! Okay, so how did we get from the 14 years of work to five to show today? I wanted to keep it punchy because I know time is of the essence. I’ve picked five that are really important. For me, personally, that I think it shows what a team can create, what it is capable of when given the trust and care and heart. It really is a team of people and it’s a really important community to me. We really put a lot of heart into what we do.
D’arcy: One of the ones you selected was when you agreed to celebrate the 200th birthday of the founder. I’d be very interested to know how and what approach you took.
McLeod: I was terrified at first! So here is the first thing. Louis Vuitton was a man. But when you Google Louis Vuitton a handbag appears. So it was very important to me to humanise the man. A man everyone knows and no one knows. I think it’s good to remember that he was a leader in modern innovation and craft.
He was the first person to make a trunk that you could travel with, that was waterproof. It struck me, he had a mantra that ideas can be anywhere, so using that concept, how can we gather an assortment of visionaries who could capture the spirit of Vuitton like poets, scientists, explorers and activists.
We gave them a blank trunk and we asked them to think of their trunks “as a vessel: for an object, a dream, a future, a reflection, a desire. I wanted to have fun, like I want to celebrate his birthday and for it to be really cool. So we had 500 people and loads of people said no, but we got it down to 200 people who participated and it was really amazing.
D’Arcy: Okay, tell us about your China year of the Tiger one. I do love this story and your obsession with car washes.
McLeod: Yes, I wanted to do a tiger that’s not a tiger. And I just like to have a bit of fun. And yes, I am obsessed with car washes and the way they whoosh around. So basically, we had this idea of taking the architecture of a car wash and taking this tiger tail and then we’re just having fun with it. But what was really funny for this one, was there was people queuing up and they were cutting parts of it off to take with them which I thought was brilliant. And yeah, that’s the kind of fun my team had.
From Carwashes to Tigers, the ideas and the energy just rolled out of McLeod’s whole being as she spoke, with “joy, trust and a big heart.”
Please login with linkedin to commentCannes Lions 2023 Faye McLeod Louis Vuitton Mark D'Arcy
Latest News
Day 3 Cannes Lions Brings More Grand Prix Glory Down Under
It’s only day 3, and already it feels like the most successful Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity for the Antipodes since perhaps Meet Graham swept the pool in 2017. Overnight, CHEP Network grabbed its first Cannes Lions Grand Prix for the year with its wonderfully quirky Flipvertising campaign for Samsung in the Social and Influencer […]
Cannes Day 3: Unilever, Dove, Once Again Shows What Good Marketing Really Is
Day Three at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity kicked off with super heavyweight Lions performer Unilever opening the morning with Conny Braams, Chief Digital and Commercial Officer, and $5 billion Unilever brand Dove’s CMO Alessandro Manfredi taking the stage to urge the audience to keep to their purpose even though it’s become unsexy these […]
Samsung Ads Yacht Sets Sail On Imposter Syndrome At Cannes
Some high powered and overall fabulous girl bosses talked at a panel aboard the Samsung Yacht in Cannes this week about vulnerability, imposter syndrome and being kind to your staff. (Main image from left to right: Sally Henderson, Amanda DeVita, Cathy Oh and Natalie Gabathuler-Scully) Sally Henderson, leadership mentor, moderated the panel with a sharp […]
Pinterest Supports The Inspired Internet Pledge, An Initiative For A Safer Internet
Today, Pinterest is proud to announce its support of the Inspired Internet Pledge. The pledge, created by the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children’s Hospital in collaboration with Pinterest, is a call to action for tech companies and the broader digital ecosystem to unite with the common goal of making the internet a safer and healthier […]
B&T TV – Vonnimedia Founder Veronica Cremen On Starting A Business In Your 20s
The Chaser's Chris Taylor probes Vonnimedia founder Veronica Cremen for B&T TV. He was surprisingly civilised, too.
‘Forgotten’ MAFS Stars P*ssed After Being Snubbed From The Logies
Sadly, this year's Logies red carpet set to be far less tarty and bogan after MAFS stars fail to get an invite.
XXXX Launches New 3-D OOH Formats Supporting Its ‘Pride In Their Origin’ Campaign
Ahead of tonight’s hotly anticipated Game 2 of the State of Origin series, XXXX has launched the latest iteration of its “Queenslanders’ Pride in their Origin” campaign via UM, in partnership with JC Decaux. The latest iteration sees the conversion of some of XXXX’s Small Format OOH Panels into larger-than-life 3D XXXX Cans displaying the […]
Jake Donaghey Joins TBWA\Media Arts Lab As ANZ GM
Jake Donaghey joins Apple's bespoke agency TBWA\Media Arts Lab. So don't even go near the whole Android debate with him.
Australia’s LEAST Sexy Professions Named! Marketers, Designers, IT, [& Judges] Top Least Rootable List!
A list of the least & most sexy professions is in, & it confirms the power of wearing a uniform (ideally a nurse's one).
Tuesday TV Ratings: Cricket Ratings Hit By Rain As Aussies Emerge Victorious
Do you work with English people? Twist that Ashes knife in today, readers. Twist and twist some more.
Broadsign’s Jonny Richardson: How To Simplify Your OOH Buying Process With Programmatic OOH
Do you long for the days when OOH buying was a couple of cheeky phone calls & a boozy lunch? Modernise your ways here.
Hatched Grows People & Culture Team By Promoting Raeshem Chail
Hatched grows people & culture team. Less concerned by the out-of-control bougainvillea that needs a desperate prune.
Study: 72% of Aussie Consumers Say They Trust Content Created By Generative AI
Study finds 72% of Aussies trust generative AI. And that's just the small percentage that even knows what it is.
The 2023 AKQA Future Lions Prize Is Today Awarded To Four Winning Ideas
Celebrating its 18th year, Future Lions, in association with Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, illuminates the vision of young people and their imaginative application of cutting-edge technologies. This year, AKQA, Volvo Cars and ForbesCMO Network teamed up to invite entrants to explore pioneering solutions that prioritise safety. Trailblazers of innovation, the four winning ideas […]
We’re Back! The B&T Awards Returns For Yet Another Run Around Adland’s Bright Sun!
Is your agency nailing pitches? Churning out top-class work? Hair looks impeccable, too? Ice your cake with a B&T Award.
WPP Snares A 30% Stake In US Diversity-Focused Creative Agency Majority
WPP nabs 30% stake in diversity-focused agency, Majority. Which, even with basic maths, is clearly not a majority.
Indy Agency Half Dome Named As Agency For Vitasoy
Flatulence & inappropriate gas reportedly down an impressive 18.5% in the Half Dome office after agency nabs Vitasoy.
Hit Network Reveals Winter Line Up
The Hit Network today announced its two-week winter break line up starting Monday, 26 June, featuring names including Hamish & Andy and The Jimmy & Nath Show. Hamish & Andy will fire up the cold mornings as it returns to breakfast across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, giving listeners a chance to hear the duo’s laughs, […]
AKQA Melbourne Wins Australia’s First Cannes Lions Grand Prix For 2023
Think the Poms hate our guts this morning after the Ashes? Well, we're pissing off people in the south of France, too.
Snapchat Brings Australia’s Top Nicknames To Life With Brand New Lenses
Snapchat, has today released new research into our unique Aussie nickname culture, uncovering our national obsession with nicknames and revealing five of the most popular nicknames in the country. The research, conducted by Lonergan on behalf of Snap, found Australia’s most popular nicknames include: ● Baby ● Honey ● Babe ● Cutie ● Digger Unsurprisingly, […]
QMS shines as Vivid lights up the City of Sydney
The first three weeks of Vivid Sydney 2023 led to a sharp jump in the number of people visiting Sydney, outdoor media company QMS had revealed. QMS says the number of people in the City of Sydney between 7.00pm and midnight was up 61 per cent during the first three weekends of this year’s festival. […]
Vogue Australia Partners With Optus For Vogue Codes 2023
Vogue Australia and Optus have come together for the third consecutive year for Vogue Codes 2023, the annual STEM-focused event series dedicated to platforming female pioneers in the industry, and inspiring future leaders. Vogue Codes, presented by Optus, returns this week as a series of events starting on June 22. This year’s program includes Vogue Codes Summit, Vogue Codes in Conversation and Vogue Codes Campus. The eighth annual Vogue Codes will […]
Roy Morgan: Aussies’ EV Buying Intentions Soar By 1230%; With AB Men The Most Inclined
In good news, Aussies finally warming to electric vehicles. However, definitely not warming to plant-based chicken.
DoubleVerify And Scibids Unveil Industry-First AI-Powered Attention Solution
DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the launch of DV Algorithmic Optimiser, an exclusive cutting-edge measurement and optimisation offering with Scibids, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for digital marketing.
Foxtel Media: Women’s Sport Viewership Shows Marked Increase
Why not give the office a few bars of 'Sisters Are Doin' It for Themselves' while perusing this women in sport piece.
Initiative Catches Cricket Australia’s Media Account
Cricket Australia shifts its media. And that's despite being the lead story on every news site in the country today.
Innocean & The 100 Percent Announce Research Into Gender Stereotypes In Media
New research set to explore gender stereotypes in media. Yet, no news on why they always use puppies in loo paper ads.
Nature Adds Six New Faces In Melbourne
Strategic insights consultancy, Nature, today announced the addition of six new people to its Melbourne office, including an associate director, two senior consultants, two analysts and a consultant. The appointments follow strong business growth and industry-wide recognition in early 2023 for Nature and underlines its commitment to being a B Corp certified business that informs […]
GaryVee Tells Cannes To Free Creatives, Focus On Today
B&T forced to cut in line & then fake not speaking English just to deliver GaryVee's pivotal Cannes presentation.
Louis Theroux At Cannes: I Play The Awkward Card Shamelessly And Relentlessly
It may have cost us 32-hours in economy, but even a sore arse wouldn't stop us missing Louis Theroux's Cannes debut.
Kevin Hart Shows Cannes Why He’s Still The Most Charming Man Alive
Call it the French sun or too much rosé, but it's clear by this headline one B&T reporter's gone all Cannes starstruck.
Hays: 88% Of Aussie Organisations Experiencing A Skills Shortage; Digital & Marketers Remain In Hot Demand
Almost nine in 10 (88 per cent) of organisations in Australia are now experiencing a skills shortage, according to the latest Hays Salary Guide. Recruitment and workforce solutions specialists Hays found 78 per cent of employers believe the skills shortage will impact the effective operation or growth plans of their organisation. Hays identified digital and marketing […]
Concrete Playground & Motio Announce Content Partnership
Does your barista take a bloody eon to make the damn coffee? Watch the time fly with this cafe-inspired news.
Amex Marketer Sarah Wickham Joins The Growth D_Stillery At Cannes In Cairns
Thinking there's too much to read on B&T today? Well, confirm how overrated it can be via this probing video report.
Assembled Media Appoints Alex James As Head Of Social
Data-led media agency Assembled Media has appointed Alex James as Head of Social to help brands build deeper connected relationships with their customers. James, who was previously Head of Paid Social at Alpha Digital, will lead the agency’s social media product and the team and oversee the delivery of best-in-market social media strategies for the […]
AFL’s Ben Cousins Lands Morning Sports TV Job
Who doesn't love an AFL bad boy turned good story? And that's despite our ongoing hatred of Wayne Carey.