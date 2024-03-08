L’Oréal Paris Welcomes Mary Fowler As New Brand Ambassador Via Cyclone Creative

B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Manchester City and Matildas star Mary Fowler has been named as a new brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, with a focus on Women’s empowerment initiatives and campaigns across Australia and New Zealand. 

“Confidence to me is about believing in yourself. It’s not thinking that you have to be perfect, but it’s accepting that there’s beauty in just being you. That’s what makes me me, and I’m just gonna show up that way…” said Fowler.

Known for its high-profile international ambassadors, such as Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, and Kate Winslet, L’Oréal Paris will focus on creating more localised campaigns and content for its Australian and New Zealand audiences.

The global beauty and cosmetics giant recently appointed Cyclone Creative agency in Melbourne to support its content production capability and local storytelling. “After an extensive pitch process, we’re thrilled to announce Cyclone Creative as our new content production partner,” says Yoshiko Nadia Adelina, marketing director at L’Oréal Paris. “Their approach to creating meaningful, branded moments through creativity, culture and content aligns perfectly with our promise to empower individuals and fuel confidence through beauty.”

Sam Hooper, managing partner at Cyclone Creative, said, “We’re excited to welcome such an iconic global brand like L’Oréal Paris to the Cyclone Creative family. In so many ways they have pioneered the beauty and skincare industry and have been at the forefront of innovation, disruption and progress. We feel privileged to continue telling that story through a local lens.”

This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting journey for L’Oréal Paris as it brings local context and relevance to its global platform ‘Because you’re worth it’ in Australia and New Zealand.




