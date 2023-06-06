L’Oréal Nabs Retail Marketing Expert Georgia Hack As New Chief Digital And Marketing Officer

L’Oréal has strengthened its marketing division with the appointment of accomplished retail marketing expert, Georgia Hack, as its chief digital marketing officer (CDMO).

Hack boasts over 18 years’ of experience across all marketing disciplines including marketing strategy, brand building, customer research and insights, media planning and buying, e-commerce, digital and growth marketing, public relations, creative direction and content, customer experience and CRM/loyalty strategies.

Hack has driven the marketing function of some of Australia’s leading retail brands including Australia’s premium department store David Jones. Joining David Jones at height of transformation in 2018, Hack built brand equity with a focus on premium positioning, navigated the consumer shift towards digital, and developed an entrepreneurial culture within the team to drive growth.

In 2021, Hack joined the Australian Wool Innovation board as non-executive director to contribute her marketing and retailing skills to the textile industry.

In her new role, Hack will oversee Consumer Insights & Analytics, CRM, Loyalty, Customer Experience, E-Commerce, Media and Advocacy and Social Engagement.

Speaking on this appointment L’Oréal’s Australia and New Zealand CEO, Rodrigo Pizarro, comments: “We are absolutely thrilled to have Hack join us and bring her well-honed and extensive expertise in digital marketing to L’Oréal.

The company is undergoing a significant period of growth, with customer experience at its heart. At L’Oréal we are passionate about data and analytics, and Hack’s expertise is well-aligned and is going to be vital in helping us leverage this even further.”