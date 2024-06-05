Lola Bakare, Dumplings & The Crocodiles Awards! Here’s What’s Coming On Day 3 Of Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest!

It’s the final day of content at Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest, and we are going out with a bang!

Lead image L-R: Susan Coghill, CMO, Tourism Australia; Robbie Brammall, director of marketing and communications, MONA; Kirsty Bloomfield, senior vice president, global marketing, Lyre’s Spirit Co; Ruth Haffenden, global head of brand and marketing, Boody.

Kicking off in the Rainforest auditorium at 9.30am is System1’s senior vice president of global partnerships, and Crocodiles Awards advisory board member Andrew Tindall.

He’ll be discussing never-before-seen research into why some work garners attention, sparks emotion and harnesses great creativity and provide a holistic view of what effectiveness mean across the entire media mix.

Next door in the Reef auditorium, a four-person panel will be discussing how to disrupt the disruptors in a time of innovation and revolutionary ways to consume content and services. Featuring Hushidar Kharas, head of Prime Video Australia and New Zealand; Michael Levine, head of Uber Advertising, Australia and New Zealand; Henry Innis co-founder and chief executive, Mutinex; and Megan Brownlow, non-executive director and consultant.

Straight after that session, a trio of top marketers will be conversing with AANA CEO Josh Faulks about what’s on their minds in 2024 and what will be on their minds next year. This panel will unearth exactly what should be celebrated, binned or outright demonised for getting in the way of this crucial role.

At 11.20am, award-winning creative, design and performing arts duo Jacob Nash, director of Hunt Quietly and the former head designer of the Bangarra Dance Theatre and Stephen Page AO, Bangarra Dance Theatre’s former artistic director will be taking the stage. Together, they’ll discuss the past, present, and future of First Nations storytelling and embark upon a candid discussion that will shift your consciousness as they share their thoughts on the spirit of creativity.

Post lunch, content opens in the Keynote room and Hemingway’s Brewery. At 1pm in the Keynote, CMO and specialist in inclusive marketing Lola Bakare will take to the stage to discuss why we need to let go of fear in order to grow.

Over in Hemingway’s at 2.50pm, a series of Montu staff will discuss the most talked-about sports sponsorship of 2024 – Alternleaf’s partnership with the Dolphins NRL team.

Then, of course, it’s the big one. The inaugural Cairns Crocodiles Awards, Presented by Pinterest.

Join us from 4pm as we celebrate the innovators, creators and leaders in the advertising industry!

At 5.30pm the News Corp’s Closing Party at Salt House will be kicking off in style!