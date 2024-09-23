Local Threads Brand Solution To Manage Mars Performance’s Digital Strategy

Mars Performance has chosen Local Threads Brand Solutions (LTBS) to manage its digital strategy and implementation.

LTBS will manage Mars Performance’s digital marketing, content creation, and strategic outreach.

“We chose LTBS based on its proven track record in driving impactful automotive marketing campaigns and its deep understanding of the automotive sector,” said Rui Wang, founder of Mars Performance.

“From the start, we were impressed by LTBS’s innovative approach to digital marketing and its ability to tailor strategies that resonate with our target audience. We are confident that LTBS will help us elevate our brand and reach new heights in the automotive market,” added Wang.

“Its reputation for quality and relentless pursuit of innovation makes it an ideal partner for us. We are passionate about working with brands that share our vision for excellence and innovation,” said LTBS founder and brand developer Adam Baodunnov.

“Mars Performance’s commitment in delivering top-tier products and its forward-thinking approach to the automotive industry align perfectly with us. We are eager to bring our marketing expertise to the table and help Mars Performance achieve even greater success”.

“We have made our mark in the fashion and furniture industries and look forward to utilising this expertise into the premium automotive sector,” added Baodunnov.

Mars Performance will join other LTBS clients including Sinks and Bowls, Mantaray Coffee, cryptocurrency exchange Digital Reserve, 4 x 4 accessory company Ausgo, office furniture company Furb, and furniture designer and retailer Artspire Home.

Mars Performance specialises in upgrades and car accessories for luxury, sports, and everyday vehicles.