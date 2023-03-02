Little Creatures & Thinkerbell Unveil OOH Campaign To Coincide With Pride

Little Creatures & Thinkerbell Unveil OOH Campaign To Coincide With Pride
Lion-owned craft beer brand, Little Creatures, in partnership with Thinkerbell, has created a series of “glowed up” out of home welcome signs for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and WorldPride 2023.

As the official beer partner for the pride festival, Little Creatures has teamed up with a number of the world’s most talented LGBTQIA+ artists to create distinctive ‘Welcome Signs’ in and around the harbour city.

Ed Jamison, head of marketing – craft at Lion Australia, said: “Sydney plays host to a myriad of welcome signs. Given that Little Creatures is all about creativity, diversity and inclusion, and WorldPride is about inviting everyone to come together to celebrate and feel a sense of belonging, we decided it was definitely time to transform your typical Welcome Sign.”

The Welcome Signs have been rolled out across more than 400 sites throughout Sydney – from the Airport, to the heart of the party in Sydney city. In addition, 3DOOH creatives featuring Little Creatures’ iconic Cherub logo also appear across the city.

James Cameron, head thinker Thinkerbell said: “For such a welcoming event, we didn’t feel that the welcome signs across Sydney were really cutting it – it was time for a much-needed “glow up” and a dash of Measured Magic.

The latest work from Little Creatures is featured in out of home, radio and social, and forms part of a wider Mardi Gras and WorldPride campaign including an array of free and ticketed events across the festival.

Little Creatures will return as the official beer sponsor for Mardi Gras in 2024.

Credits

Client: Lion

Creative Agency: Thinkerbell

Media Agency: UM

Talent Agency: Jacky Winter

Artists: Emma Rowland, Jacq Moon, Luke Arnold, Sofie Birkin

