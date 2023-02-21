Little Creatures Partners With LiSTNR, Hit & Soundcloud For Pride Campaign

Australian craft brewing company, Little Creatures, has developed a unique campaign and event with SCA, SoundCloud and media agency UM as part of its Sydney WorldPride 2023 Official Beer sponsorship.

A socially conscious Aussie brewery, Little Creatures was seeking a way to bring its mission as the most welcoming and inclusive beer brand in Australia to life for WorldPride 2023 and Mardi Gras during February and March.

Working with SCA, SoundCloud and UM, the ‘All Creatures Welcome’ partnership will cultivate a pride-sharing movement, with listeners across both SCA’s radio and digital audio networks invited to share personal stories around what pride means to them and their communities. The campaign will culminate in a bespoke VIP party event at Sydney’s hottest new and inclusive venue, The Ace Hotel on 23 February.

Throughout the campaign Little Creatures will offer listeners across Australia the chance to attend the exclusive ‘All Creatures Welcome’ launch party, with flights and accommodation included outside of Sydney. The event will headlined by Client Liaison (DJ set) and will feature Little Creatures blended cocktails to kick-off the upcoming Sydney Mardi Gras and WorldPride calendar.

The campaign and event will be fronted by Justin Hill (middle, lead image), TV presenter and host of the The Streaming Service on LiSTNR and the just announced new TV series Loud + Proud on Hayu.

Hill said: “As I’ve grown into the person I am and as an active member in the LGBTQIA+ community, I often look back on two things – searching and finding a place to feel welcome and sharing a good laugh with my chosen family over a beer. Nothing brings us together more than this time of the year and our pride all year round. I cannot wait to kick of World Pride with Little Creatures!”

SCA Sydney Head of Radio Sales, Amanda Unwin, said: “Little Creatures is the most welcoming and inclusive beer brand in Australia, so we created physical and digital tents where all creatures feel welcome. Leveraging the unrivalled scale of SCA broadcast, as well as the huge digital audiences across SoundCloud and LiSTNR, we delivered a unique solution coupled with culturally relevant talent voices, creating and sharing meaningful and welcoming moments for Mardi Gras and World Pride with Little Creatures at the forefront across our engaged audiences LiSTNR, the Hit Network and SoundCloud.”

Lion Head of Marketing – Craft, Ed Jamison, said: “The Little Creatures party in partnership with Southern Cross Austereo and SoundCloud, and headlined by Client Liaison, is sure to turn up the heat. As the official beer partner of Sydney WorldPride, we’re ready to get the party started on opening night alongside the LGBTQIA+ community, and to celebrate queer joy, diversity and inclusion across what’s set to be an unforgettable Pride festival.”

UM Senior Creative Connections Planner, Andrew Harris, said: “It’s been a pleasure working with SCA and the Little Creatures brand team to craft a welcoming environment like no other, celebrating all things inclusion, diversity and creativity. This cross-platform partnership leverages the breadth of SCA’s portfolio of radio, digital, talent and activations and their exclusive SoundCloud offering, to welcome all to celebrate World Pride with Little Creatures across Australia.”

Listeners entered to win tickets to the Little Creatures party via a dedicated microsite at allcreatureswelcome.com with an audio recording device asking them to let Little Creatures know what Pride means to them for the chance to attend. Entries closed on 15 February 2023.