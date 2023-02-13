LiSTNR Tackles Footy Talk With New Podcast

LiSTNR Tackles Footy Talk With New Podcast
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



LiSTNR strengthens its slate of sports podcasts and today introduces Footy Talk, an original podcast that is a daily source for all things rugby league – from every tackle to try and everything in between.

Now live on the LiSTNR app, Footy Talk is quickly becoming a hit with fans – from the rooksand the rookie fans. With a fresh episode every day, the podcast delivers the latest news, interviews and expert analysis, along with all the rough and tumble from the world of rugby league.

“The Footy Talk” team of former and current players, together with the code’s leading journalists, provides unique insights and perspectives on all the games, players, and teams. Every episode covers the biggest stories, provides game analysis, and serves up in-depth interviews with players, coaches, and other key figures within the league.

Footy Talk features a rotating scrum of experts including league royalty Gorden Tallis, the former Australia, Queensland and Brisbane Broncos Captain; former Bulldogs Captain James Graham; and Clive Churchill Medallist and former Queensland Captain Greg Inglis. The lineup of current players is just as impressive and showcases Dragons’ enforcer Aaron Woods, Roosters’ star Connor Watson, and Sharks’ Captain Wade Graham.

SCA Head of Sports Content, Ewan Giles, said: “The LiSTNR catalogue of sports podcasts is top of the table. We have a highly engaged listening audience and LiSTNR is quickly becoming the preferred audio destination for Australian sports fans. Footy Talk joins the LiSTNR locker room of sports podcasts, including Australia’s #1 sports podcast* The Howie Games, Willow Talk, 2 Guys 1 Cup, The Scorecard, On Her Game, Rusty’s Garage and The Wheelhouse.”

Tallis said: “I’m stoked to be joining LiSTNR’s new show Footy Talk twice a week. I can’t wait to rip in every week of the footy season. All the cool kids have a podcast, so I thought I’d try it.”

“Pumped to be a part of Footy Talk with my good mate Wade Graham and legend Anthony Maroon. We will tear into all the news and breakdown games from current player perspectives.” said Woods.

Footy Talk is available now and new episodes will drop seven days a week on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

footy footy talk LiSTNR rugby league

Latest News

Melbourne Fashion Festival Partners With Kmart
  • Marketing

Melbourne Fashion Festival Partners With Kmart

In its 27th year, Australia’s largest and longest-running consumer fashion event, the PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival will collaborate with Kmart Australia to introduce two new events to the Festival’s program. This includes the Fashion Business Lunch, presented by Kmart on Tuesday 7 March, and the Family Runway, presented by Kmart on Saturday 11 March. These […]

Mastercard’s Australian Open Campaign Prooted Priceless Positivity, Via McCann
  • Campaigns

Mastercard’s Australian Open Campaign Prooted Priceless Positivity, Via McCann

At this year’s Australian Open, Mastercard launched an integrated campaign designed to use the Open as a springboard to positively influence Australia’s growing culture of inclusivity. Created by McCann, the integrated campaign featured across online film, radio, print, out of home, PR, experiential, digital, and social. The campaign’s 30-second film features Mastercard Ambassador and former […]

Coke Brings Back Its Love Cans For Pride
  • Marketing

Coke Brings Back Its Love Cans For Pride

With less than 10 days until the much anticipated opening of Sydney WorldPride 2023, the first time the event has been hosted in the Southern Hemisphere, Coca-Cola is celebrating and spreading the message of love with a special comeback of its famous ‘Love Cans’.   Coca-Cola Australia is a proud supporting partner of both Sydney WorldPride […]

OMA Announces 50th Member
  • Media

OMA Announces 50th Member

The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has announced its 50th member, Gawk Outdoor. Gawk was founded in 2018 and has been named by the Financial Review as one of the 100 fastest-growing businesses in Australia in December 2022. Gawk has over 90billboard locations throughout regional Victoria, including 10 digital signs which account for more than 50 […]

GrowthOps Acquires PR Agency FORWARD
  • Marketing

GrowthOps Acquires PR Agency FORWARD

GrowthOps today announces it has acquired award-winning creative consumer public relations agency FORWARD, expanding the group's capabilities in high-growth sectors.

Accenture Report: Aussies Want A simpler Streaming Experience, Not More Services
  • Media

Accenture Report: Aussies Want A simpler Streaming Experience, Not More Services

A new Accenture report has revealed that Australians are overwhelmed by the number of streaming services on offer and want a more streamlined service. Accenture’s annual Global Entertainment Study interviewed 6000 consumers across 10 countries and revealed that streaming services are at a crossroads in Australia as subscriptions drop not merely from cost of living […]

TikTok Is Chasing Facebook & Instagram – Meta’s Head Of Facebook
  • Technology

TikTok Is Chasing Facebook & Instagram – Meta’s Head Of Facebook

Meta’s, head of Facebook, Tom Alison (pictured) was clearly spoiling for a fight with TikTok, as he told a live-streamed roundtable of journalists from APAC that the video-sharing app, rather than driving social forward was chasing more established players. “If you look at what TikTok is investing in today, at least what I see, I […]

Editor Group Names Susan Moore As GM
  • Media

Editor Group Names Susan Moore As GM

Leading corporate writing firm Editor Group has appointed Susan Moore to the newly created role of general manager, as the company prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year. Moore joins Editor Group with more than 25 years’ experience in technology sector communications and marketing. She was previously director of public relations at global research […]

IMAA’s Project Kick Off Sets The Tone For 2023
  • Media

IMAA’s Project Kick Off Sets The Tone For 2023

Last Week, 9 February, the IMAA held Project Kick Off, which provided a look ahead to 2023 and a first look at the IMAA Academy. Lead image: Lisa Day, director of partnerships total publishing, Nine; Renee Sycamore, executive general manager News Amp, News Corp; Vanessa Lyons, executive general manager, ThinkNewsBrands Project Kick Off had more […]

Convo Ink Appoints Emma Yexley As Sales Director
  • Marketing

Convo Ink Appoints Emma Yexley As Sales Director

Content marketing company Convo Ink appointed Emma Yexley as sales director, and promoted Bianca Hafford to the newly created role of creative and implementation director. In 2022, the start-up launched its proprietary audience measurement metric that enabled marketers to optimise content marketing campaigns based on attention. Yexley brings a wealth of experience and expertise in […]

Market Research Company Stickybeak Appoints Anna Fitzgerald As First Head Of Global Growth
  • Media

Market Research Company Stickybeak Appoints Anna Fitzgerald As First Head Of Global Growth

Research and testing platform, Stickybeak, has appointed Anna Fitzgerald as its first head of global growth. Previously based in London as hospitality software company Edify systems’ operations director, Fitzgerald’s new role will involve driving global growth for Stickybeak and growing its customer base. She will report into CEO Anna Henwood. “We are beyond excited to […]

Startup Tracksuit Raises $6.8M To Build The Future Of Brand Marketing In Australia
  • Technology

Startup Tracksuit Raises $6.8M To Build The Future Of Brand Marketing In Australia

Tracksuit, the brand tracking startup, announced a $6.8 million seed round led by Blackbird. Tracksuit’s affordable and always-on brand tracking took the market research model and made it easier to understand and more affordable. This gave businesses the power to make data-driven decisions around brand marketing at a fraction of the cost of traditional brand […]