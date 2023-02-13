LiSTNR Tackles Footy Talk With New Podcast

LiSTNR strengthens its slate of sports podcasts and today introduces Footy Talk, an original podcast that is a daily source for all things rugby league – from every tackle to try and everything in between.

Now live on the LiSTNR app, Footy Talk is quickly becoming a hit with fans – from the rooksand the rookie fans. With a fresh episode every day, the podcast delivers the latest news, interviews and expert analysis, along with all the rough and tumble from the world of rugby league.

“The Footy Talk” team of former and current players, together with the code’s leading journalists, provides unique insights and perspectives on all the games, players, and teams. Every episode covers the biggest stories, provides game analysis, and serves up in-depth interviews with players, coaches, and other key figures within the league.

Footy Talk features a rotating scrum of experts including league royalty Gorden Tallis, the former Australia, Queensland and Brisbane Broncos Captain; former Bulldogs Captain James Graham; and Clive Churchill Medallist and former Queensland Captain Greg Inglis. The lineup of current players is just as impressive and showcases Dragons’ enforcer Aaron Woods, Roosters’ star Connor Watson, and Sharks’ Captain Wade Graham.

SCA Head of Sports Content, Ewan Giles, said: “The LiSTNR catalogue of sports podcasts is top of the table. We have a highly engaged listening audience and LiSTNR is quickly becoming the preferred audio destination for Australian sports fans. Footy Talk joins the LiSTNR locker room of sports podcasts, including Australia’s #1 sports podcast* The Howie Games, Willow Talk, 2 Guys 1 Cup, The Scorecard, On Her Game, Rusty’s Garage and The Wheelhouse.”

Tallis said: “I’m stoked to be joining LiSTNR’s new show Footy Talk twice a week. I can’t wait to rip in every week of the footy season. All the cool kids have a podcast, so I thought I’d try it.”

“Pumped to be a part of Footy Talk with my good mate Wade Graham and legend Anthony Maroon. We will tear into all the news and breakdown games from current player perspectives.” said Woods.

Footy Talk is available now and new episodes will drop seven days a week on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts.