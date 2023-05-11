Listnr Announces New Original Podcast Blak Matters, Hosted By Teela Reid And Michael ‘mc’ Christian

Listnr Announces New Original Podcast Blak Matters, Hosted By Teela Reid And Michael ‘mc’ Christian
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    LiSTNR today released the first episode of new original podcast Blak Matters; an exploration of First Nations issues, and why they matter.

    Published weekly, each episode provides an honest conversation between accomplished radio presenter, 104.1 2DayFM’s Michael ‘MC’ Christian, and his long-time friend Teela Reid. Teela Reid is a proud Wiradjuri and Wailwan woman, rebellious lawyer, essayist, storyteller and co-founder of @blackfulla_bookclub, a platform that honours First Nations’ ancestors as the original storytellers. In 2022, Teela was awarded the Indigenous Leader of the year at the Australian Law Awards and the Marie Claire Voice of Now. Currently, Reid is a Sydney-based senior solicitor practicing in Aboriginal Land Rights litigation and is the inaugural practitioner in residence at the University of Sydney Law School.

    She is also an accomplished public speaker and was a working group leader in the constitutional dialogues that culminated in the Uluru Statement from the Heart, a pivotal moment leading to the 2023 referendum. With the forthcoming referendum, Blak Matters is an engaging and welcoming space for all Australians to become more informed on what has led to this point, what the Voice means, and how it could change the future of Australia.

    The podcast is focussed on sharing stories and explaining the context of Aboriginal affairs leading to the Voice. Blak Matters co-host, Teela Reid, said: “Blak Matters is an important project that aims to centre First Nations issues and activism in our national life and the lives of everyday Australians. These crucial conversations have the power to change the very trajectory of our nation’s story.

    This is a significant year, not just for First Nations peoples, but for all Australians, therefore it’s essential that when people get to the ballot box for the Voice to Parliament, they have all the information to make the right choice. “Blak issues ought to matter every day to all of us because we are all living and working on stolen Aboriginal land. On Blak Matters, we’re going to have lots of different yarns about Blak matters and how they matter to the rest of the nation.”

    Blak Matters co-host, Michael Christian, said: “Teela and I have known each other since school and so, each episode is us having a real and meaningful conversation. As a country, we are approaching a golden opportunity that could shape the future for generations to come. This isn’t a First Nations issue; this is an Australian issue. I hope that through this podcast we can entertain and educate, to make people’s vote on the Voice more straightforward.”

    LiSTNR Original Podcasts head of news and information, Melanie Withnall, said: “We are extremely proud of the team who created this informative and valuable content and that it further extends the LiSTNR newsroom’s high quality local and national news podcasts such as The Briefing.” The first episode of Blak Matters is available now on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts.

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content
    • Media

    Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content

    Free TV today welcomed the ACMA’s release of 2021 Australian content quota compliance and FY22 content expenditure data, showing the massive commitment of commercial television broadcasters to great Australian content. Key points from ACMA’s content expenditure and Australian content quota compliance data are: • Free TV broadcasters spent more than $1.5 billion on Australian content […]

    Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse
    • Marketing

    Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse

    Stan Grant has announced that he will be stepping down from his Q+A program and column after suffering blatant racial abuse following his coverage of King Charles’s coronation. “On Monday night I will present my Q+A program, then walk away. For how long? I don’t know,” wrote Grant in his final column for the ABC. […]

    Friends choosing a movie to watch together at home, video on demand concept
    • Marketing

    Integral Ad Science Earns Industry’s First MRC Accreditation For CTV Viewable Impressions

    Integral Ad Science, today announced it has received the industry’s first accreditation for Connected TV (CTV) video viewable impressions from the Media Rating Council (MRC). Accreditation includes measurement of video-tracked ads, impressions, and related viewability metrics – including general invalid traffic detection – in CTV environments (applicable to certified traffic only). IAS is the only company […]

    B&T & Tealium Want You To Come For Breakfast
    • Partner Content

    B&T & Tealium Want You To Come For Breakfast

    B&T disclaimer: the image here is purely for illustrative purposes & no way reflects probable breakfast served at event.

    Partner Content

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    Komo Technologies Expands Globally Opening New York Office
    • Marketing

    Komo Technologies Expands Globally Opening New York Office

    Australia’s leading customer engagement platform Komo Technologies has gone global. Opening an office in New York, Komo has taken its platform to the US as marketers increasingly seek to win and retain customer attention, through gamified and interactive campaigns, promotions, and reward programs to drive long-lasting loyalty. The US move follows a year of significant […]

    Everyday people walking about in a world described by streams of data.
    • Marketing

    Dynata Earns Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification

    Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement, today announced it has earned Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification, which recognises companies that prioritize maintaining the highest standards of data quality. The global certification comes after a comprehensive third-party audit of Dynata’s policies, procedures and data sets across five categories of data […]

    Mamamia’s Tony Prentice Joins Fight Against Single-Use Plastic
    • Marketing

    Mamamia’s Tony Prentice Joins Fight Against Single-Use Plastic

    Australia’s leading provider of non-plastic, sustainable beverage packaging, WOSUP (War On Single-Use Plastic), is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Prentice to its advisory board. As the chief revenue officer of Mamamia Media Company, Prentice brings over 25 years of experience in leadership and advisory roles, with a strong focus on sales and commercial […]

    Paris. France - October 3, 2017: Street fashion photo of details womens clothes and shoes. French women are one of the most stylish women in the world. shot in the street in paris
    • Marketing

    Ari Foo Talks About Skye Suites’s Partnership With Afterpay Australian Fashion Week

    Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (aafw) is back for its 27th year, flooding Sydney’s Carriageworks with impeccably dressed editors, designers and models from across the globe. B&T spoke to Ari Foo, area director of Sales and Marketing for SKYE Suites about the brand’s sponsorship of the iconic event. B&T:  SKYE Suites has been supporting AAFW for […]

    Mark Bouris-Backed Social Platform Boa Launches To Connect Aussie Business Owners
    • Technology

    Mark Bouris-Backed Social Platform Boa Launches To Connect Aussie Business Owners

    Boa, a new social platform designed specifically to connect Australian business owners and entrepreneurs and to democratise professional networks. The app was created by members-only community for business owners, Club of United Businesses (CUB) and the company said it brings together the best aspects of Twitter, Reddit and LinkedIn to form a powerful media and […]

    Customers Want Customisation But Almost Half Of Retailers Struggle To Categorise Shoppers
    • Technology

    Customers Want Customisation But Almost Half Of Retailers Struggle To Categorise Shoppers

    Two-thirds of Australian consumers want to see more discounting at retailers they shop with and almost half say that they want businesses to remember their preferences and shopping experiences to better tailor future browsing, according to a new study (lead image: Hayley Fisher, Adyen country manager ANZ). However, 44 per cent of retailers have said […]

    Man of Many Production Studio and Alex Hayes Deliver Adventure-Fuelled Seiko Prospex Campaign
    • Marketing

    Man of Many Production Studio and Alex Hayes Deliver Adventure-Fuelled Seiko Prospex Campaign

    Seiko, the renowned Japanese watch manufacturer, has partnered with Man of Many Production Studio and Australian action influencer Alex Hayes to launch an exciting advertising campaign showcasing their latest Prospex range. The collaboration emphasises high-end production capabilities and premium-quality visuals, highlighting the adventurous spirit of the Prospex watches. Understanding the importance of resonating with the […]

    TorchMedia Unveils Digital Advertising Network Across Sydney Metro Northwest Stations
    • Advertising

    TorchMedia Unveils Digital Advertising Network Across Sydney Metro Northwest Stations

    Transit media specialist, TorchMedia, has expanded its digital out of home offering, today announcing a new state of the art digital advertising network across all Sydney Metro Northwest stations between North Ryde and Tallawong. These new, premium digital displays will be available to advertisers later this month, consisting of high-impact portraits and large-format landscapes designed […]