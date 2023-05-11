Listnr Announces New Original Podcast Blak Matters, Hosted By Teela Reid And Michael ‘mc’ Christian

LiSTNR today released the first episode of new original podcast Blak Matters; an exploration of First Nations issues, and why they matter.

Published weekly, each episode provides an honest conversation between accomplished radio presenter, 104.1 2DayFM’s Michael ‘MC’ Christian, and his long-time friend Teela Reid. Teela Reid is a proud Wiradjuri and Wailwan woman, rebellious lawyer, essayist, storyteller and co-founder of @blackfulla_bookclub, a platform that honours First Nations’ ancestors as the original storytellers. In 2022, Teela was awarded the Indigenous Leader of the year at the Australian Law Awards and the Marie Claire Voice of Now. Currently, Reid is a Sydney-based senior solicitor practicing in Aboriginal Land Rights litigation and is the inaugural practitioner in residence at the University of Sydney Law School.

She is also an accomplished public speaker and was a working group leader in the constitutional dialogues that culminated in the Uluru Statement from the Heart, a pivotal moment leading to the 2023 referendum. With the forthcoming referendum, Blak Matters is an engaging and welcoming space for all Australians to become more informed on what has led to this point, what the Voice means, and how it could change the future of Australia.

The podcast is focussed on sharing stories and explaining the context of Aboriginal affairs leading to the Voice. Blak Matters co-host, Teela Reid, said: “Blak Matters is an important project that aims to centre First Nations issues and activism in our national life and the lives of everyday Australians. These crucial conversations have the power to change the very trajectory of our nation’s story.

This is a significant year, not just for First Nations peoples, but for all Australians, therefore it’s essential that when people get to the ballot box for the Voice to Parliament, they have all the information to make the right choice. “Blak issues ought to matter every day to all of us because we are all living and working on stolen Aboriginal land. On Blak Matters, we’re going to have lots of different yarns about Blak matters and how they matter to the rest of the nation.”

Blak Matters co-host, Michael Christian, said: “Teela and I have known each other since school and so, each episode is us having a real and meaningful conversation. As a country, we are approaching a golden opportunity that could shape the future for generations to come. This isn’t a First Nations issue; this is an Australian issue. I hope that through this podcast we can entertain and educate, to make people’s vote on the Voice more straightforward.”

LiSTNR Original Podcasts head of news and information, Melanie Withnall, said: “We are extremely proud of the team who created this informative and valuable content and that it further extends the LiSTNR newsroom’s high quality local and national news podcasts such as The Briefing.” The first episode of Blak Matters is available now on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts.