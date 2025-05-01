Media

LinkedIn Turns The Camera On You At Cairns Crocodiles, Presented By Pinterest!

At this year’s Cairns Crocodiles, presented by Pinterest, LinkedIn is turning the camera on you!

In Far North Queensland, you can step into the LinkedIn studio and explore what it means to be a creator at a festival where business is anything but usual.

LinkedIn will bring your personal brand into focus and help you give yourself and your profile a sea change.

Come and share your voice with the world (well the media and marketing world anyway), because once you do, they’ll be some special treats available to help you refresh and recharge…. we all know festivals can be exhausting!

For those with severely outdated profile photos, there will also be a chance to get yourself a band new professional headshot.

TAGGED: ,
