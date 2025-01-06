LinkedIn Data Reveals Increasing Demand For English Teachers, Hospitality & Travel Workers

LinkedIn has revealed its latest Jobs on the Rise list, providing new insights into the fastest-growing jobs in Australia. Among these emerging roles, English Teacher has taken the top position.

With increasing demand for English language skills and Australia’s growing international student population, English teachers are finding more opportunities than ever before, making it a promising career path for those passionate about education and language.

Based on unique LinkedIn data, Jobs on the Rise is an annual ranking of which roles are growing fast over the past three years – offering insights on the top trends defining the future of work to help connect job seekers to new opportunities.

Hospitality and travel roles have also surged, as roles vacated during the pandemic are back in strong demand and spending bounces back across travel and entertainment. Restaurant and bar servers and sommeliers are ranked in the top five rising jobs, with travel specialist, pilot, and aircraft maintenance engineer roles also ranking highly on the list.

Cayla Dengate, LinkedIn career expert, said: “Professionals are navigating rapid change as technological advancements continue to transform the workplace, and those who adapt by learning new skills, refining their expertise and being open to emerging opportunities will set themselves up for success.

“LinkedIn’s Jobs on the Rise list uses unique LinkedIn data to uncover trends in Australia’s evolving work landscape, highlighting emerging opportunities that job seekers might not have considered before. With 80 per cent of the roles on this year’s list being new, it underscores the importance of continually upskilling to future-proof careers.”

Australia’s top 15 Jobs on the rise:

Rank Job title Description of the role 1 English Teacher English teachers instruct students in reading, writing and understanding the English language in primary and high schools, as well as English as a Second Language colleges 2 Server Servers take orders, serve food and beverages, and ensure customer satisfaction in dining establishments 3 Travel Specialist Travel specialists assist clients in planning and booking travel arrangements, including accommodations, transportation and activities 4 Sommelier Sommeliers build wine lists, suggest food and wine pairings and ensure wine is served correctly 5 Electrical Design Engineer These specialised electricians design, develop and test electrical systems and components. 6 Cost Controller Cost controllers monitor and manage project budgets, ensuring financial efficiency and cost-effectiveness. 7 Fundraising Manager Working within nonprofit and charitable organisations, these professionals oversee fundraising campaigns. 8 Health Director This senior role leads and manages health services, programs and initiatives within an organisation. 9 Quality Coordinator These professionals develop and implement quality control systems, oversee product testing and ensure compliance. 10 Aircraft Maintenance Engineer Between conducting routine maintenance, repairs and inspections, these professionals ensure aircraft are operating safely and efficiently. 11 Audio Visual Technician From live stage shows to corporate environments, these technicians set up and operate sound and video equipment. 12 Mechanic Mechanics diagnose, maintain and repair cars and other small motor vehicles. 13 Employee Relations Specialist These HR professionals focus on employee relationships — providing guidance on policies and procedures while ensuring compliance. 14 Development Engineer A development engineer designs new products and improves existing ones. 15 Pilot Pilots fly aircraft as well as filing flight plans and performing maintenance checks.

Soft skills take centre stage among Australia’s fastest-growing roles

With AI reshaping the workforce, the value of soft skills has never been greater. Many of the roles on LinkedIn’s Jobs on the Rise list, such as English Teacher, Fundraising Manager and Employee Relations Specialist – along with front-line hospitality roles – highlight the growing demand for skills like communication, empathy and adaptability.

“These roles underscore the value of human-centric abilities in navigating modern work environments, making them essential for career growth and success in today’s job market,

said Dengate.

“Communication and the growing importance of mastering ‘people skills’ is more important than ever. As business leaders look for core competencies that AI cannot easily replace, there’s now more value than ever in skills such as communication, building relationships, creativity and complex decision-making.”