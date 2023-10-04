Lifeblood Partners With Olympian & Plasma Recipient Michael Klim For In-House Campaign

    Australian Red Cross Lifeblood’s latest campaign aims to raise awareness of the growing demand for plasma, the blood product most needed by patients and hospitals across Australia.

    In 2022, Australians learnt that Michael Klim had been diagnosed with the devastating auto-immune disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP). What they didn’t know was his treatment relied on the plasma found in their blood.

    Using Klim’s inspiring story of hope and perseverance, the campaign challenges the perception that blood donations are only used in emergencies, starting a much-needed conversation around the growing range of treatments and medication that rely on blood and plasma donations.

    In becoming an ambassador for Lifeblood, Michael Klim said he jumped at the opportunity to help raise awareness of just how critical plasma is to thousands of Australians like himself. “Unless you have been in a situation like mine, you can’t fully appreciate the demand that exists for plasma and the change it can create for patients. It is an amazing product,” he said.

    The campaign will run nationally across a range of channels including TV social, digital, OOH, radio, and brand activations and is designed to raise awareness of Lifeblood and the need for plasma donations.

    Lifeblood chief marketing officer Jeremy Weiss explained, “Our main objective is to build brand awareness of Lifeblood and drive intention to donate as we pursue our plasma growth strategy. With only 62 per cent of non-donors (public) being aware that they can give plasma we have a clear problem to solve.

    “We’re all so grateful to Klim for supporting this cause and partnering with our brand. Nobody thinks they’ll need plasma and when they imagine a recipient or patient, they definitely don’t think of a world champion like Klim. Michael’s story is a wake-up call for all of us. The need for plasma doesn’t discriminate and we all have a responsibility to ensure everyone has access to the plasma treatments and medication they need.”

    With more than 6,000 plasma transfusions and treatments sent by Lifeblood to hospitals across Australia every day, there’s never been a better time to book a donation. To give plasma, sign up at Lifeblood or call 13 14 95, and who knows, your next donation could go to Klim!




