Lessons From Paris 2024, Brisbane 2032’s Activation Blueprint

In the afterglow of the Paris 2024 Olympics, Thomas Staunton, the CEO of Sold Out Events, shared valuable insights on how the fan festival and city-wide activations in Paris can inform and inspire engagement experiences for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, which LA28 is demonstrating to great success.

SoldOut Events was engaged to support the planning and delivery of an activation program in Paris, and Staunton provided a reflection on both the successes of the Paris fan activities and the opportunities ahead for partners and stakeholders to maximise impact and engagement across events and activations.

A Tale of Two Cities

Paris, known globally for its rich history and vibrant culture, became a city of contrasts during the Paris 2024 Games. On the one hand, the atmosphere within venues was electric.

“The sport competition was amazing, especially with the Aussies performing so well. The buzz around the sporting venues was palpable, and it really added to the overall experience,” Staunton said. Venues were a hive of activity, filled with brand activations, fan engagement zones, and a shared sense of excitement.

However, beyond the stadium precincts, the experience was markedly different, he noted.

“Outside the stadiums and across the city, the fan festivals and city-wide activations were restricted to a few locations, and the “festivalisation” was not as broad-reaching as possible”.

Paris, a city which embraced the spirit of both the Olympic and Paralympic Games, appeared subdued in areas where one might have expected more Games fervour. The city’s approach to fan engagement was largely concentrated in a limited number of sites, such as the Hotel De Ville and select locations near iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower.

“There were great sponsor activations like Coca-Cola House and Samsung’s brand experience, as well as the impressive USA House, but overall, the public festival activations and entertainment programming wasn’t maximised in the city of lights,” he added.

“For example, the thousands of grandstand seats that were installed along the Seine for the opening ceremony were not utilised again throughout the Games, however, with a few big screens or entertainment, this infrastructure could have been full of activity”.

Speculation could be attributed to a combination of sustainability concerns, cost-saving measures, and perhaps a cautious approach to control security.

“The decision to concentrate resources in specific areas, might have been influenced by budget constraints or logistical considerations. But the result was that in some central parts of Paris, where streets were pedestrianised or infrastructure was installed, there was no activation or programming” Staunton explained.

The contrast with LA 2028, a city-wide celebration

As Staunton looked ahead to the LA28 Games, he highlighted the early success of their city-wide ‘festivalisation’ and fan engagement strategy.

“LA has already delivered a city-wide festival for two years, ‘LA Celebrates,’ that will continue to immerse the entire city up to and through the Games, during the exact LA28 Games dates.

“Offering sport, music, art & culture, food, cinema and education, it’s a massive public education and engagement campaign, building significant brand value” he said.

This initiative is designed to familiarize Los Angeles residents with the upcoming Olympics and Paralympics, aiming to transform the city into a living, breathing celebration of sport and culture.

Staunton sees this could be as a blueprint for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“Brisbane and Queensland has a tremendous opportunity to create a similar, if not more impactful, experience. The key is to make the city and state come alive with entertainment, music, community engagement, and a strong sense of celebration well before the Games begin,” he suggested.

Staunton emphasised the importance of using upcoming events as testing grounds for activation strategies.

“We have a few major international sporting events coming to Australia over the next eight years including;

2025 ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships

2025 Sydney Marathon World Major campaign

2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup

2026 BMX World Championships

2027 Rugby World Cup (men)

2029 Rugby World Cup (women)

These are perfect opportunities to practice and refine our fan engagement strategies, and hopefully there will be a lot more world championship events hosted in Australia before the Games in 2032,” he advised.

Brisbane’s unique opportunity

While Paris and Los Angeles have their own distinct identities, Staunton believes Brisbane has something unique to offer.

“It’s not about outshining Paris with its historical monuments or competing with LA’s celebrity culture. Brisbane’s strength lies in its natural environment and the warmth of its people—two elements that we can showcase to the world in a way that is uniquely Queensland and quintessentially Australian,” he said.

Staunton envisions a Games in 2032 where the region’s pristine beaches, lush green spaces, and vibrant cultural heritage take centre stage.

“Imagine beach volleyball not just under the Eiffel Tower, but along kilometres of pristine beaches. Or having First Nations artists perform a Welcome to Country ceremony with 60,000 years of heritage and culture—these are experiences that Paris and LA simply cannot replicate,” he elaborated.

Staunton also highlighted the importance of integrating local businesses and communities into the Games experience.

“Brisbane and Queensland have opportunities to work closely with sponsors to create fan activations and community events that truly resonate with locals. By positioning these activations in prime locations, such as along the Brisbane River, up in Cairns or Townsville, or along the Sunshine and Gold Coasts, we can create engaging experiences that cities and regions can collectively enjoy,” he said.

Challenges and considerations

Staunton was also realistic about the challenges that might be faced.

One of the key challenges will be educating the local population about the scale and global nature of the event and the temporary considerations that come with it, like road closures and increased security.

“These challenges can also be turned into opportunities to engage the community in a positive way,” he noted.

Drawing from his experience in Paris, Staunton emphasized the importance of clear communication and proactive planning.

“Paris had its share of logistical hiccups, like the delayed opening of a major train station immediately following the end of the competition, as thousands of spectators descended on the transport hub, during the first weekend. But these are normal at any large-scale event, and we can learn from these experiences to ensure smoother operations with sufficient test events and training scenarios” he said.

Building momentum toward 2032

Staunton is confident about Brisbane’s ability to rise to the occasion.

“The key to success will be building momentum quickly, to maximise opportunities over the next eight years, using every major event as a stepping stone towards 2032. By the time the Games arrive, Brisbane will be ready to deliver an Olympic and Paralympic experience that is not just world-class, but also distinctly Australian,” he said.

Staunton’s reflections on Paris 2024 offer a valuable perspective for stakeholders in Australia. With the right approach, plans can not only match but exceed the fan engagement and city-wide celebrations seen in Paris and planned for LA. The challenge now is to begin the work and ensure that Brisbane’s moment on the world stage is one that leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come.

Staunton will be speaking at the Activation Showcase at Marvel Stadium on Thursday 24 October. The panel will provide insights into how to activate major international sporting events. Visit https://www.snconferences.com.au/Melbourne2024/ for details.