EAT: Less Judgy McJudging, More Curiosity Key To Intergenerational Success

In this latest Experience Advocacy Taskforce (EAT) column, Susan Redden Makatoa, founder of Stratagem Corporate Advisory, calls for a more inclusive outlook on age differences in the workplace and less of the judginess she has seen. “Ok, Boomer” is out and acceptance is in.

I’ll never forget the words of a talented account manager telling me she was leaving the large agency we worked at. “I’ve got nothing more to learn here,” she said. My heart sank and it was the moment I stopped trying to convince her to stay.

We were surrounded by peers of different backgrounds, different age groups, different experience and every time I interacted with these experts, I learned something techy, social, creative, data-driven and more. If you didn’t have the drive to look, listen and learn, then it really was time to move on.

When I was asked to pen a piece for the Experience Advocacy Taskforce, I was inspired by the buzz at the recent Agency Leaders event held by the CPRA. Instead of leaders circling each other with competitive suspicion, everyone was genuinely keen, celebrating each other’s successes – awards nominations, notable campaigns, expansion plans and new hires. There was no clumping of more experienced vs younger leaders, rather expressions of delight at meeting people we’d only read about in the media, with interested faces as we got to know each other.

If we’d had our Judgy McJudge pants on and were dismissive of more senior peers or patronising towards younger agency leads, the event would have tanked. We knew what it took to make it great, and we had a blast.

So, it’s time to say, ‘physicians, heal thyselves’. This open-mindedness of age and experience is what we should be applying in the comms and media world on a daily basis. I don’t want to hear “OK, Boomer” in the workplace ever again. Was there ever a feebler reply to this disrespectful BS than “Hey! I’m Gen X” (Me, more than once)? I don’t want to drag Gen Z because they have better work/life boundaries than me, or Millennials for chasing a promotion. Good on you, I say.

Let’s leave behind the poisonous takes we see in the public sphere and, occasionally, in our industry and remind ourselves how they make us feel. After decades of avid consumption, I’ve started muting media push alerts that breathlessly describe the latest political slanging match or celebrity takedown. Is it any wonder we are, as a nation, becoming more news-averse and politically detached?

No, I want us to bring a generosity of spirit back to the workplace. Understand that colleagues who’ve been around the traps for a while will have war stories that will not only make your hair curl, but they’ll also help you avoid pitfalls you may not have foreseen.

Embrace their experience and apply it in new ways. Ask your newly minted colleagues about what they are consuming and what’s hot. Get your generations together to discuss and debate what’s important and what their pain points are. Have a look at your audiences and make sure they’re reflected in your team composition, because the work you do can only benefit.

So, let’s ditch the judginess and embrace curiosity. Intergenerational success lies in valuing the unique experiences and perspectives we all bring. By fostering an environment of mutual respect and open-mindedness, we can create a workplace where everyone thrives.

Let’s celebrate the wisdom of our seasoned colleagues, the fresh ideas of our younger peers and the creativity of everyone in between. Remember, it’s not about age – it’s about the value each individual brings to the table.

Together, we can ensure a dynamic, inclusive, and innovative industry.