Leo Burnett Becomes Simply “Leo”

Publicis Groupe has announced that Leo Burnett and Publicis Worldwide will merge to form Leo in more than 90 countries with some 15,000 staff—though in Australia it’s simply a rebrand.

While the rest of the world is getting a new merged agency, or “creative constellation” as Publicis is calling it, There will be no changes to the structures or general operations of Leo Burnett and Publicis Worldwide in Australia—only the Leo Burnett name will change.

The combination brings together 8,000 employees from Leo Burnett and 7,000 from Publicis Worldwide.

The new Leo logo includes both the “Leo” name and Publicis lion, a staple of the agency group’s branding.

In an announcement video for the new merged agency, Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun said that the move reflected the holding company’s belief in creativity.

“At a moment where our main competitor will spend 2025 chasing the industry’s largest takeover in the name of cost efficiencies and scale, we wanted to start the year talking about creativity and culture…

“In this era of infinite data and increasingly powerful AI, we know that the role of humanity, original ideas and creativity is actually more important than ever. That’s why we have always stood for global brands like Saatchi & Saatchi, BBH or even more recently, LePub… Today, we are doubling down on our strategy of strong creative brands connected to the only data, media and tech ecosystem in the industry.”

Sadoun added that the new Leo brand will bring together then “human vision of the Leo Burnett Network ” and the “innovation of Publicis Worldwide”.

“Leo is Hi meets AI, Human Insight and Ideas amplified by the data and the technology to do more, faster, everywhere”.

A Publicis spokesperson told Ad Age that the merger will not result in layoffs.

The move sees another famous agency brand come to an end. Last year, for instance, WPP merger Wunderman Thompson, itself a merger of Wunderman and J. Walter Thompson, with VMLY&R, again, a merger of VML and Y&R, to create VML—drawing a line under four very famous agency brands.

B&T‘s own Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham, who served Leo Burnett’s media director in Australia from 1979-82, said it was a shame that the brand was coming to an end.

“It’s a sign of the times, consolidation makes economic sense. However, when I worked at [Leo] Burnett and J. Walter Thompson, our founder and heritage meant something and was valued by clients. Not only were we proud of our past, the backstory was personal and powerful,” he said.

“Those icons and legends built our industry and clients’ brands globally for yesterday and tomorrow. It’s a shame we no longer have their names on the door.”

Carla Serrano, global CSO Publicis Groupe, said: “Through Leo we are doubling down on our strategy of strong creative brands, connected to the industry’s only data, media and tech ecosystem. With Publicis as the global group brand we all rally to, we are now accelerating on the Power of One, turning two networks into one constellation.”

“At Publicis, we have demonstrated time and again the power of the Power of One. Leo’s global spirit will live and breathe at the local level, with outstanding creative and strategic talent turbocharged by best-in-class data and technology through our country model, to create truly bespoke models for its clients,” added Agathe Bousquet, co-president of Leo and president of Publicis France.

Only two days ago, B&T name Leo Burnett among our creative agency ‘Ones to Watch’. It seems we were half right.