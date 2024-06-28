LEGO Goes Viral With Hilariously Relatable Social Post For Its Tuxedo Cat Set

LEGO has proven that quality is better than quantity when it comes to the value of a solid social media campaign with its latest marketing stunt to promote the launch of the Tuxedo Cat set.

A simple and cost-effective post to X from LEGO earlier this month has gone viral in the most hilarious way possible.

The post, which consisted of a handful of jumbled characters, appeared as though someone from the LEGO social media team had left their phone unlocked in their pocket.

v sdiu450-

oyt;’.rf=]9o[{{{{{{{{{{{{{{{

{{{{{{{ — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) June 3, 2024

However, followers quickly caught on to the joke when they noticed a response to the original post from LEGO with the image of their latest edition, the LEGO Tuxedo Cat, sitting on top of a laptop, making it appear as if the cat had walked along the keyboard—a relatable experience for cat owners everywhere.

This clever and simple marketing tactic couldn’t have cost LEGO more than a few cents and worked wonders for the brand. The post achieved a huge 14.1 million views and 294k likes, highlighting the value of thinking outside the box with marketing strategies.

Speaking recently with B&T, Rohit Bhargava, #1 Wall Street Journal bestselling author of 10 books on marketing trends, highlighted the value of this kind of out-of-the-box thinking. “Many of us are good at what we do, but we often get stuck in our routines. We focus on improving within our industry and forget to pay attention to other things happening in the world. ‘Non Obvious Thinking’ is about being more observant and noticing the details we usually overlook. It’s about training ourselves to see what others might miss and getting new ideas from those observations. It’s not easy, but with the right habits, anyone can develop this mindset,” he said.

As Bhargava explained, this mindset is an incredibly important skill for marketing professionals to master. “Marketers are often hired for their creative and strategic thinking. We need to understand consumer behaviour deeply, and non-obvious thinking helps us better understand why people do what they do and what they believe. This understanding is crucial for persuasion and effective marketing”.