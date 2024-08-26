AdvertisingNewsletter

Learn From Copy Grandmasters Esther Clerehan, Dee Madigan, Andy Fleming And More 

1 Min Read
The NSW State Library will host Copy School this year.
Copy School registrations have opened for Sydney and Melbourne. The course will run on five mornings between 11-15 and 18-22 November respectively, with registrations at the Copy School website.

In-person Sydney tutors include Esther Clerehan, Andy Fleming, Barbara Humphries (or nominee), Jonathon Kneebone, Dee Madigan, Jenny Mak (with Heather), Heather Sheen (with Jenny), Ralph van Dijk (may have to zoom) and Georgie Waters. There will also be a Zoomed-in guest lecturer from New York to be announced.

Clerehan picked up the B&T Women in Media Lifetime Achievement Award last week.

Melbourne’s tutors and venues will be announced in due course.

All tutors have donated their time and wisdom, allowing Copy School to continue to offer a low fee that is crucial to founder Ray Black’s vision.

Sydney’s venue, following last year’s rave reviews, will be the State Library of NSW. 

Registrations will be on a first come, first served basis, with 22 spots up for grabs.

Contact John Bevins for further details.

