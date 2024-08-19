B&T ExclusiveNewsletter

How Does It Feel To Win A B&T Women In Media Award? Hear From The Winners First Hand!

Esther Clerehan

On Friday night, at the dazzling White Bay Cruise Terminal, the best and brightest women in the media industry congregated to see who would be crowned the winners of the B&T Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media and the B&T Women In Media Power List. 

If you didn’t make it last night, check out all our winners here!

So how does it feel to be honoured with a B&T Women In Media Award? What more needs to be done to advance women in the media industry? And what advice do the best of the best have for the next generation? B&T spoke with some of the iconic winners only a few moments after stepping off the stage to determine exactly that.

Woman Of The Year: Cherie Clonan, The Digital Picnic

 

Lifetime Achievement Award: Esther Clerehan, CLEREHAN

 

B&T’s Women In Media Power List #1: Sunita Gloster AM

 

Best Ad Campaign: ‘Til It’s Done, Ogilvy Australia

 

Business Suppor: Rachel Green, Hoyts

 

Champion of Change: Victoria Curro, R/GA

 

Client Services: Amanda Fuller

 

Employer: Equality Media + Marketing

 

Executive Leader: Jacquie Alley, The Media Store

 

Journalist/Producer: Fiona Ellis-Jones, ARN

 

Marketing: Polly Blekinship, Audible

 

Media Buyer/Planner: Katherine Pochroj, EssenceMediacom

 

Mentor: Philippa Moig, PHD

 

People & Culture: Marilla Akkermans, Equality Media + Marketing

 

Project Manager: Bec Coulson, IMAA

 

Rising Star: Cindy Diep, Ogilvy Australia

 

Social Media: Shivani Maharaj, Wavemaker

 

Strategy: Celia Garfoth, Special Group

 

Sustainability Champion: Natalie Dean-Weymark, Compass Studio

 

Tech: Danica Bellchambers, CHEP Network

 

People’s Choice: Steph Dix, DDB Sydney

 

Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

