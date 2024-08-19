How Does It Feel To Win A B&T Women In Media Award? Hear From The Winners First Hand!

On Friday night, at the dazzling White Bay Cruise Terminal, the best and brightest women in the media industry congregated to see who would be crowned the winners of the B&T Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media and the B&T Women In Media Power List.

So how does it feel to be honoured with a B&T Women In Media Award? What more needs to be done to advance women in the media industry? And what advice do the best of the best have for the next generation? B&T spoke with some of the iconic winners only a few moments after stepping off the stage to determine exactly that.

Woman Of The Year: Cherie Clonan, The Digital Picnic

Lifetime Achievement Award: Esther Clerehan, CLEREHAN

B&T’s Women In Media Power List #1: Sunita Gloster AM

Best Ad Campaign: ‘Til It’s Done, Ogilvy Australia

Business Suppor: Rachel Green, Hoyts

Champion of Change: Victoria Curro, R/GA

Client Services: Amanda Fuller

Employer: Equality Media + Marketing

Executive Leader: Jacquie Alley, The Media Store

Journalist/Producer: Fiona Ellis-Jones, ARN

Marketing: Polly Blekinship, Audible

Media Buyer/Planner: Katherine Pochroj, EssenceMediacom

Mentor: Philippa Moig, PHD

People & Culture: Marilla Akkermans, Equality Media + Marketing

Project Manager: Bec Coulson, IMAA

Rising Star: Cindy Diep, Ogilvy Australia

Social Media: Shivani Maharaj, Wavemaker

Strategy: Celia Garfoth, Special Group

Sustainability Champion: Natalie Dean-Weymark, Compass Studio

Tech: Danica Bellchambers, CHEP Network

People’s Choice: Steph Dix, DDB Sydney