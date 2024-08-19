How Does It Feel To Win A B&T Women In Media Award? Hear From The Winners First Hand!

On Friday night, at the dazzling White Bay Cruise Terminal, the best and brightest women in the media industry congregated to see who would be crowned the winners of the B&T Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media and the B&T Women In Media Power List.
So how does it feel to be honoured with a B&T Women In Media Award? What more needs to be done to advance women in the media industry? And what advice do the best of the best have for the next generation? B&T spoke with some of the iconic winners only a few moments after stepping off the stage to determine exactly that.
Woman Of The Year: Cherie Clonan, The Digital Picnic
Lifetime Achievement Award: Esther Clerehan, CLEREHAN
B&T’s Women In Media Power List #1: Sunita Gloster AM
Best Ad Campaign: ‘Til It’s Done, Ogilvy Australia
Business Suppor: Rachel Green, Hoyts
Champion of Change: Victoria Curro, R/GA
Client Services: Amanda Fuller
Employer: Equality Media + Marketing
Executive Leader: Jacquie Alley, The Media Store
Journalist/Producer: Fiona Ellis-Jones, ARN
Marketing: Polly Blekinship, Audible
Media Buyer/Planner: Katherine Pochroj, EssenceMediacom
Mentor: Philippa Moig, PHD
People & Culture: Marilla Akkermans, Equality Media + Marketing
Project Manager: Bec Coulson, IMAA
Rising Star: Cindy Diep, Ogilvy Australia
Social Media: Shivani Maharaj, Wavemaker
Strategy: Celia Garfoth, Special Group
Sustainability Champion: Natalie Dean-Weymark, Compass Studio
Tech: Danica Bellchambers, CHEP Network
People’s Choice: Steph Dix, DDB Sydney
