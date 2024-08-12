Leaders In Live: Seven’s Rachel Page On ​The Surge Of Live Sports Streaming With Free Access for All & Growing Female Viewership​​ ​

In this thrilling sports season, Magnite is introducing a new three-part video series titled Leaders in Live. Conducted by B&T, these interviews feature industry experts discussing the power of live sports, the shift towards streaming, and how technology can help unlock numerous opportunities for agencies and advertisers to connect with audiences.

Seven Network has seen large increases in women watching sport, which has been made far more accessible to Australians via live streaming and its BVOD, 7plus.

National Digital Sales Director, Rachel Page, explains that women are driving growth in sports viewing which is unlocking a slew of new advertising opportunities for brands of all sizes.

“In the last five years, there has been an increase in viewing and that has been led by women, who are up by about 17 per cent,” she said. “Men just love to watch all sports, but women are more likely to watch when they are connected to a sport. For example, the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the Super Bowl due to the Taylor Swift effect.”

Page describes this societal shift as “a beautiful thing” because young girls and even boys are now being inspired by Matildas stars like Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord and Mary Fowler.

There is also another factor that is helping to drive audiences via live streaming – accessibility.

“Every single Australian, every boy, every girl, and their families, in a home without an aerial – which is about 34 per cent of all homes – is now able to watch live and free sport on 7plus. That accessibility has previously been the number one barrier to watching women’s sport.”

Page was speaking to B&T’s Arvind Hickman about how Seven’s new tech enables brands to plan audiences on 7plus with near flawless accuracy, and that is creating new advertising opportunities that provide confidence.

This should prove to be a mouth-watering proposition for brands looking to tap into Seven’s live streaming coverage of its Summer of Cricket for the first time this year.

Seven’s streaming platform, 7plus, as well as ​technology ​innovations provide an enhanced experience for viewers through personalisation, as well enabling brands with richer targeting and planning of campaigns. For example, the 7REDiQ data visualisation tool stores the data of 13.7 million registered users, including an audience of more than 300,000 that have watched the past two Olympics and the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“We have all this rich knowledge, insights and data that we can share to help brands plan campaigns,” said Page. “Whether you are looking at women, how they consume sport, how they consume​ the​ Olympics, before, during and after​,​ and how they consume sport by device, program and time of day.

“We are giving our fans a great experience, as soon as they hop on, and giving brands the opportunity to access these rich and valuable audiences in real time,” she said.

Page recently​ joined​ a panel of industry leaders at a B&T Breakfast Club, presented by Magnite, that discussed how live sports streaming is changing the game of advertising in sport.

