Leaders from Nine, Seven, Foxtel Media, Kinesso & Magnite To Discuss Power Of Live Sports Streaming 

Arvind Hickman
4 Min Read
Live sport continues to attract the largest TV audiences and unique advertising opportunities, according to industry leaders.
Join industry leaders in live sports streaming next Tuesday (23 July) to discuss the unique advertising opportunity in Australia’s greatest calendar of sport to date.

Sport remains the great bastion of live TV audiences with the ability to draw millions of engaged viewers around the nation.

Seven’s broadcast of the FIFA Women’s World Cup semi-final between the Matildas and England last year smashed TV viewing records by attracting 11.5 million eyeballs at its peak and an average audience of more than 7 million.

A lesser known fact of the Tillies’ heartbreaking loss is that more than 1 million viewers watched the game via streaming on 7plus, making it the most streamed event in Australian history.

Fast forward to this year, and similar ground is being broken for Nine’s coverage of the Australian Open, which had streaming audience growth of 53 per cent year-on-year. State of Origin (up 40 per cent) and the women’s State of Origin (up 160 per cent) are also seeing large spikes in BVOD audiences.

Join Nine’s Jordan King, Seven’s Rachel Page, Foxtel Media’s Nev Hassan, Kinesso’s Michael Whiteside and Magnite’s Yael Milbank on why live sports streaming is a game changer and how to maximise the advertising opportunity.

Nine’s coverage of the Olympics (on 40-plus digital channels) and NRL grand finals, as well as Seven and Foxtel’s coverage of the AFL grand finals and summer of cricket offer more opportunities for advertisers to reach target audiences via live streaming than ever before.

This is opening up major sporting events to a broader and more diverse range of advertisers by lowering the entry point on price, and greatly expanding the inventory pool.

Yael Milbank, the managing director of Magnite ANZ, said that live sports streaming is rapidly building scale and.

“Advertisers can get reach velocity very quickly across the board now that wasn’t there in the past,” he said. “So we have this massive amount of people that are arriving all at the same time and we haven’t seen that from a streaming perspective.”

Milbank was speaking ahead of next Tuesday’s Leaders in Live, a B&T Breakfast Club with Magnite that discusses the unique opportunities live sports streaming now offers brands.

Milbank will be joined by Seven’s national sales director of digital, Rachel Page; Nine’s director of programmatic and digital sales, Jordan King; Kinesso’s chief media activations officer, Michael Whiteside; and Foxtel Media’s chief sales officer, Nev Hasan.

They will discuss 

  • The effectiveness of live sports streaming in delivering impactful ad placements and engaging audiences.
  • Live sports streaming’s ability to reach diverse audiences precisely and at scale.
  • Why live sports is a game-changer for advertisers and its impact on campaign performance.
  • Technology challenges and opportunities to help advertisers maximise their live streaming campaigns.

The event will be held on Tuesday, 23 July 2024 between 8am and 9.30am in Sydney’s Barangaroo with a light breakfast and networking opportunity.

