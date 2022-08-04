Lampoon Group Rebrands Into Always Human

Lampoon Group Rebrands Into Always Human
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Full-service talent and communications agency, Lampoon Group, today announced its evolution following 20 successful years in the industry, with the rebrand to Always Human.

Always Human emerges as a culturally driven sports and entertainment agency specialising in the empowerment of people and brands. The agency’s offerings includes PR & Communications, Social Media, Talent Management, Partnerships and Content.

Always Human’s current clientele includes the likes of global brands Oakley, ASICS, YoPRO and iFIT. The agency also represents some of Australia’s best talent, including cricket star Ellyse Perry, Olympic Gold medalist and 9 x Canoe Slalom World Champion Jessica Fox, rugby cult figure turned television personality Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins, triple Winter Olympian and Freestyle Aerial Skier Danielle Scott, as well as Olympic Gold medalist and Sevens Rugby phenomenon Charlotte Caslick.

Notably in the past year, the agency saw huge success across partnerships, communication strategies, content production and athlete endorsements.

Within this portfolio of work, athlete endorsements were negotiated with top tier brands such as Red Bull, Adidas, Toyota, Commbank, Weet Bix and L’Oreal. The agency was also engaged to procure athlete partnerships for YoPRO with members of the Australian Olympic Team and the AFL, which included Ash Barty, Kyle Chalmers and Christian Petracca.

The agency developed and executed the PR and communications strategy for Oakley’s local ‘Be Who You Are’ summer campaign with WSL surfer and Olympian, Julian Wilson, launched the ASICS Australian Tokyo Olympics Uniform and introduced the expansion of iFIT’s NordicTrack brand to Australian consumers.

A core focus for Always Human moving forward will be the expansion of its content arm, with the agency producing a diverse slate of scripted and unscripted, short-form, long-form, and episodic video and audio content.

In recent years, the agency has produced a variety of branded content and campaigns including the ‘Off the Grid with the Badger’ series with outdoor retailer, BCF, digital content for Hong Kong Tourism, Ellyse Perry’s Facebook Watch series, INSIGHT, as well as producing the ASICS ‘Sound Mind Sound Body’ podcast.

Always Human will also expand its talent roster, collaborating with a select group of ambitious athletes and creators to develop owned brands and entities.

Founder and CEO, Josh White (pictured), said on the rebrand: “I was 19 when I started Lampoon Group. Coming into our 20th year this year, we reflected on the work we have done, how much we have evolved, and what we stand for as an agency. It’s important to me that our progressive agency proposition is reflected through our identity in-market.

“Always Human speaks to where creativity, innovation and possibility starts – people! I’m really proud of where we have landed as an agency and I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Always Human Lampoon Group

Latest News

A group of men carrying a casket in a funeral.
  • Advertising

UK Funeral Providers Banned From Advertising Eco-Friendly Coffins

The UK’s advertising watchdog has barred several funeral providers from claiming their funeral packages are “eco-friendly” after it found them to be misleading. Both Golden Leaves and JC Atkinson & Son have been advertising “green” packages on their websites, implying that theirs were more environmentally healthy than competitor’s offers. The Golden Leaves website reportedly advertised […]

Think You’re ‘Relationship Marketing Ready’? Think Again.
  • Marketing

Think You’re ‘Relationship Marketing Ready’? Think Again.

In this guest piece, Miles Toolin (pictured), senior solutions consultant at Cheetah Digital, breaks down how brands can jump in on the rising consumer interest in relationship marketing. Aussie consumers have low levels of trust for advertising, but will pay more to purchase from a trusted brand, a new report from Cheetah Digital reveals. What […]

London, UK - July 30, 2018: The buttons of the photo app Instagram, surrounded by WhatsApp, Facebook, Messages and other apps on the screen of an iPhone.
  • Media
  • Technology

HypeAuditor Reveals Top 10 Aussie Brands Connecting With Instagram Influencers

Today, influencer marketing platform HypeAuditor has released new data revealing the brands that have received the highest number of organic and paid tags or mentions on Instagram from influencers during the fast half of the year. The data reveals that department stores such as Kmart, Target and Big W and Australia’s top supermarkets Woolworths and […]

Fiftyfive5 Nabs Phil Steggals As Part Of APAC Expansion
  • Media

Fiftyfive5 Nabs Phil Steggals As Part Of APAC Expansion

Australian independent insight consultancy Fiftyfive5 has continued its expansion in the APAC region with the appointment of Phil Steggals (pictured) as head of consulting – APAC region. Phil was the ex-managing director of Kadence in Singapore where he built a team of 35 and delivered insight solutions for a wide range of clients, including Bloomberg, […]

MiQ Leaders Talk Cookie-less Future In Upcoming Conference
  • Advertising
  • Technology

MiQ Leaders Talk Cookie-less Future In Upcoming Conference

MiQ APAC CEO Jason Scott (pictured) and MiQ Solutions Consultant Belinda Cooper will address the ‘Big Picture Programmatic Future’ in a keynote address at the upcoming AdTECH:OOH Conference in Sydney on August 17. The AdTECH:OOH Conference returns to Sydney for the fourth consecutive year, as a key stop in the global event series, which includes London, […]

Monnet Cognac Launches In Australia At Dan Murphy’s
  • Marketing

Monnet Cognac Launches In Australia At Dan Murphy’s

Monnet Cognac, a globally renowned cognac crafted in Cognac, France, has officially launched in Australia and is available to purchase at Dan Murphy’s. Monnet is one of the most historical signatures of the Cognac region, and since its founding in 1838, has become known around the world for its ‘art de vivre’ (bringing people together […]

FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Lands New Commercial Supporters
  • Marketing

FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Lands New Commercial Supporters

With only 50 days to go until the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup takes to Australian shores for 2022, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) has today announced the commercial support of SIXT, DHL Supply Chain (DHL), and Sydney Olympic Park Authority. The trio of partners will work closely with the LOC to deliver a bold, […]

The Marketing Academy 2023 Scholarship Program Nominations Open
  • Marketing

The Marketing Academy 2023 Scholarship Program Nominations Open

The Marketing Academy has opened nominations for the 9th Australia intake of it’s world class Scholarship Program. This annual development Program gives high-potential leadership talent from within Marketing, Media and Advertising the insight, skills and knowledge to lead the businesses of tomorrow, and is recognised by the industry as one of the most prestigious and […]

Entertainment And M&C Saatchi Sydney Team Up To Tap For Fun
  • Campaigns

Entertainment And M&C Saatchi Sydney Team Up To Tap For Fun

Entertainment, formerly known as the Entertainment Book, have unveiled their relaunch in a campaign by the M&C Saatchi group. Created by M&C Saatchi Sydney with the integrated media strategy planned and bought by Bohemia, the campaign sets up the new creative platform ‘Tap for Fun’, evolving the original Entertainment Book into a new Entertainment app […]

TEAM LEWIS Promotes Jennifer Greatrex To Managing Director
  • Marketing

TEAM LEWIS Promotes Jennifer Greatrex To Managing Director

TEAM LEWIS, the global marketing agency, announced today the appointment of Jennifer Greatrex as managing director of its Australian business, taking over from Steven Reilly who hands over leadership of TEAM LEWIS Australia after six years with the agency. Fairil Yeo, SVP, APAC at TEAM LEWIS said: “Together with the team, Jennifer will continue the […]

Westfield Queensland Set To Use 100% Renewable Energy
  • Marketing

Westfield Queensland Set To Use 100% Renewable Energy

Scentre Group has signed an agreement with CleanCo, the Queensland Government-owned renewables, low emissions, and hydro company, to source electricity from 100 per cent renewable sources for its Queensland portfolio of Westfield Living Centres from 2025. Scentre Group CFO and CEO-Elect Elliott Rusanow said the agreement is consistent with Scentre Group’s transition plan to achieve […]

Tag Boost Social Media With L&A Social Acquisition
  • Media

Tag Boost Social Media With L&A Social Acquisition

Tag, a global creative production partner to brands and agencies, has announced the acquisition of social media agency L&A Social. Sydney-headquartered L&A Social is a strategic creative social media agency working with international brands, including Volkswagen, Unilever, Ampol, Henkell-Freixenet and many more. Founded in 2012, L&A Social partners with clients to build authentic communities across […]