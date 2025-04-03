Lady Gaga’s Vegan Cosmetics Brand Chooses New Agency

Luxury agency MAXMEDIALAB has been appointed as the agency of record for Haus Labs by Lady Gaga in the Australia, New Zealand and wider Asia Pacific market.

Haus Labs is the innovative beauty brand known for its supercharged, high-performance, clean, and artistry-driven makeup products, founded by global superstar, Lady Gaga.

MAXMEDIALAB will oversee the communications, event production and paid talent strategy for Haus Labs in the Australia, New Zealand and Asia Pacific markets. This appointment will see the agency support the Haus Labs’ global teams with the implementation of an integrated communications strategy designed to deepen brand resonance, drive consumer engagement, and solidify Haus Labs as a leading force in the beauty space.

“We are honoured to be partnering with Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, a brand that is redefining beauty through innovation, inclusivity and self-expression,”said Lynette Phillips, CEO and founder of MAXMEDIALAB.

“Haus Labs has already established itself as a leader in the global beauty industry, and we look forward to bringing its revolutionary products and vision to Australian audiences.”

Founded by Lady Gaga, Haus Labs continues to disrupt the beauty space with its cutting-edge formulations and commitment to clean, high-performance artistry. With MAXMEDIALAB at the helm of its Australian communications strategy, Haus Labs is poised for significant growth and engagement across the market.

This appointment for MAXMEDIALAB has commenced, working alongside Haus Labs ahead of an Australian brand launch moment in May 2025. This will involve a series of luxurious events, exclusive seeding opportunities and immersive brand moments to come for the Australian, New Zealand and Asia Pacific market.