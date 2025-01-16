Labor Taps Mindshare & Sparro To Handle Federal Election Campaign Media Buying

GroupM’s Mindshare and Sparro by Brainlabs have been commissioned to handle media planning and buying for Albanese Government’s bid to win a second term in power, B&T can reveal.

Mindshare is the lead media buyer and will handle all offline media, while Sparro has been brought in as a digital media specialist.

Mindshare has previously worked with the Australian Labor Party and has working relationships with the Victorian and West Australian branches of the party.

The agencies have been commissioned to work with Labor for the election campaign, with media investment likely to be back loaded to the final six weeks.

The ALP confirmed the appointment of Mindshare and Sparro but declined to comment further. Mindshare and Sparro also declined to comment.

Mindshare was noted by B&T as one of the media agencies to watch for 2025.

The election is predicted to take place this May and polls have Labor and the Coalition neck-and-neck.

Labor’s 2025 election slogan, “building Australia’s future”, kicked off with a raft of infrastructure announcements, including a $3 billion pledge to connect more Australians to the national broadband network.

The cost of living crisis and soaring inflation continue to be a thorn in the side of Albanese’s bid to win a second term in office.

Under a challenging economic climate, incumbents across the world struggled to win elections in 2024. Notably, Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris to win the keys to the White House while Labour’s Keir Starmer stormed the UK election, ending 14 years of the Conservative Party in government.