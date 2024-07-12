Labor Party Criticised For “Ripping Off” Australia Made Logo

The iconic logo used to promote Australian-made products has been drawn into a political dispute over the government’s key manufacturing policy. Senior ministers have shared graphics featuring a green triangle with a gold outline of Australia that closely resembles the Australian Made logo to promote the $23 billion Future Made in Australia policy.

Richard Marles, Don Farrell, and Amanda Rishworth are among the senior ministers who shared the logo to support the Labor Party’s policy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Don Farrell (@senator.farrell)

According to the 2024-2025 Federal Budget papers, the Future Made In Australia policy is about creating new jobs and opportunities for every part of the country by maximising the economic and industrial benefits of the move to net zero and securing Australia’s place in a changing global economic and strategic landscape. The Government’s $22.7 billion Future Made in Australia package aims to help facilitate the private sector investment required for Australia to be an indispensable part of the global economy.

Deputy opposition leader Sussan Ley has accused the government of “ripping off” the logo to associate its policy with the Australian-made brand. “It is pathetic, and it needs to stop today … it is something you’d expect from dodgy companies, not our national leaders,” she said. Ley questioned the message this behaviour sends to manufacturers who pay fees to use the world-leading trademark in addition to all other rising costs.

Ley urged Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to intervene and issue a take-down notice for all graphics using the “rip off” logo.

The Australian Made logo is used by more than 2000 companies. Only registered products with the not-for-profit Australian Made Campaign (AMCL), which pay a fee for usage, can display the logo.

The Labor Party said the party made no apology for “proudly wanting more things made in Australia”. It urged the Coalition to support the Future Made in Australia bill if it truly supported Australian manufacturing and jobs.

An ACML spokesperson told the ABC that the ACML was aware the ALP had used the logo and had engaged with the ALP to resolve the matter.