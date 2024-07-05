Kookaburra Sport Hits For 6 With Extension Of Cricket Australian Partnership

Cricket Australia has announced the extension of their partnership with Kookaburra Sport to the end of the 2025/26 season.

Through the extension, Kookaburra Sport will remain the official supplier of key equipment to Cricket Australia, including but not limited to the iconic Baggy Green caps and cricket balls for all national competitions and programs.

A proud partner of Cricket Australia for more than 80 years, this multi-year extension supporting International and State cricket as well as Inclusion, Indigenous and Underage National Championships, underscores Kookaburra’s continuing commitment to supporting Australian cricket.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Kookaburra, a company that shares our passion for cricket and commitment to excellence,” said Vanessa Foo, Cricket Australia head of partnerships. “Kookaburra’s high-quality products are integral to our game, and we look forward to continuing this successful journey together”.

“We’d like to thank Kookaburra for their ongoing support and look forward to seeing their equipment feature in the exciting summer ahead,” said Foo.

“Kookaburra is proud to continue its longstanding relationship with Cricket Australia. Our shared dedication to the sport and its development is reflected in this partnership,” said Leigh Watts, Kookaburra Sport chief of sales and marketing. “We are excited to continue providing the best equipment for players at all levels and to support the growth of cricket across Australia and beyond”.