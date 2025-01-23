KMint’s Dial It Up 2025 Offers Financial Insights Tailored For Creative Agencies

KMint is bringing its Dial It Up roadshow back this March, offering agency leaders a rare opportunity to dive into financial strategies designed specifically for the marketing and communications sector.

The half-day workshop series, now in its second year, delivers actionable insights on profitability, pricing strategies and operational efficiency to empower agencies for long-term success.

Taking place over three days in Brisbane (March 12), Sydney (March 13) and Melbourne (March 14), Dial It Up 2025 will bring together a standout lineup of speakers including celebrated entrepreneur and author Justin Herald, renowned brand strategist Hamish Chadwick (The Brand Guy™), and agency financial and pricing consultant Kathryn Williams.

Each speaker will share their expertise and practical advice with attendees about uncovering growth opportunities, leveraging brand strategy for profitability and streamlining operations with cutting-edge management tools.

Williams, founder of KMint and curator of Dial it Up, leads the speaker lineup, bringing over two decades of experience working with agencies. Recognised for her ability to simplify complex financial concepts, Williams will show agency leaders how to monetise their services and intangible assets with alternative pricing models, including volume discounts and licensing.

“When I started Dial It Up I wanted to create a space where creative agency leaders could tackle the financial and operational challenges that often get overlooked. Last year’s roadshow brought together 95 senior professionals and it was incredible to see the value they took away from the experience,” Williams said.

“This year, we’re building on that success to give even more leaders the tools and insights they need to make confident, growth-focused decisions and unlock their agency’s full potential.”

Themes the speakers will be discussing at ‘Dial it Up’ in 2025 include:

Justin Herald, celebrated entrepreneur and author, will inspire attendees with his journey from launching a $50 business to building a multi-million-dollar empire. His session will focus on identifying untapped opportunities and harnessing strengths to achieve scalable success.

Hamish Chadwick, known as The Brand Gu, will demonstrate how agencies can use branding as a commercial tool to drive profitability. His session explores the role of brand strategy in attracting high-value clients and creating lasting revenue streams.

Dial It Up will also provide a rare opportunity to get up close and personal with Ryan Kagan, director of WorkflowMax by BlueRock, an advanced job management solution which simplifies workflows, boosts productivity, and empowers agencies to achieve operational excellence. With over $10 million invested in WorkflowMax since 2008 and 90,000+ users across 178 countries, Kagan will be on hand to introduce the new features launching in 2025, including dynamic Gantt chart scheduling and integrations with platforms like HubSpot and Airwallex.

“Finance is often an afterthought in creative agencies and Dial It Up is designed to change that. By addressing financial and operational challenges head-on, this event provides agency leaders with practical insights they can implement immediately to drive growth and long-term success,” said Williams.

EVENT DETAILS

Event Name: Dial It Up 2025

Dates & Locations:

Brisbane: Wednesday, 12 March – The Calile Grand Room IV, Fortitude Valley

Sydney: Thursday, 13 March – Yallamundi East Rooms, Sydney Opera House

Melbourne: Friday, 14 March – Level 20 Lounge, The Cluster, Queen Street

Time: 8:00am – 2:00pm (includes networking opportunities and refreshments)

Cost: Early bird tickets on sale until midnight 31st January 2025 – $445.50 inc GST – Standard price – $495 inc GST