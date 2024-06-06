Klook Appoints The Lucid Agency For Media Relations Across ANZ

Lucid Agency has been engaged by Klook (Keep Looking) to lead its media relations in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

As Klook gears up to celebrate its 10th birthday this year, The Lucid Agency will be supporting an exciting programme of milestone moments, key announcements, and new initiatives the brand has lined up for the remainder of 2024. Throughout Klook’s calendar of activities, The Lucid Agency will be helping to drive awareness of Klook’s position as a tech travel company redefining the way young Aussies and Kiwis travel.

“With more people prioritising and spending more on experiences – especially Millennials and Gen Z – it’s not surprising we’ve seen Klook’s game-changing travel experiences booking platform gain real momentum in Australia and New Zealand. Our knowledge of the travel sector indicates there is a fast-growing appetite among travellers to take ownership of their itineraries, from researching new and more sustainable experiences to managing bookings end-to-end,” said Daniel Jacobs, Lucid director and co-founder.

“The Lucid Agency is thrilled to have the opportunity to support Klook during such an important milestone year – further strengthening the brand’s reputation as a leader in curated travel experiences offering easy access to attractions, tours, and transport all over the world,” added Jacobs.

“With upcoming milestones and another season of growth for Klook, we’re excited to be partnering with The Lucid Agency to spread the word about Klook as a disruptive travel company improving the way young Aussies and Kiwis book their holidays,” said Diana Vidovic, Klook’s director of marketing, ANZ.

“With Lucid’s know-how of Japan and Klook’s continued focus on Japan as a key destination, we believe this collaboration is well aligned to strengthen Klook as the go-to platform for Japan travel. Beyond Japan, we are also excited to continue to empower the next generation of social, mobile-savvy Gen Z and Millennial travellers to “keep looking” around the world; from iconic theme parks and attractions to connecting them with local operators for cultural experiences and tours,” added Vidovic.

The growing Sydney-based agency also represents several other tourism and travel clients including ANZ’s biggest tiny house accommodation provider, Tiny Away, and the Japan National Tourism Organization. Within its broader client base, The Lucid Agency has also worked with the Italian National Tourist Board and the Philippine Department of Tourism on a project basis to deliver media relations and other marketing activities across Australia and New Zealand.