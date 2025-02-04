KitKat Urges Customers To Break Better In Latest Spot

Building on decades of the iconic tagline ‘Have a Break, Have a KitKat’, global confectionery brand KitKat launched its latest advertising campaign across Australia and New Zealand on TV, Broadcast Video on Demand, Online video and Out-of-Home.

The new work, set to ‘I Want to Break Free’ by Queen, recognises that we live in a world that demands our constant attention and how difficult it is to switch off and have a proper break.

The ad, which will be adapted for different countries across the globe, carries the same sentiment: KitKat wants you to have better breaks, and aims to inspire people to take a better-quality break, without interruption.

In the advert, a man in a bustling office contends with a swarm of paperwork, sticky notes and office tech that cling to him like magnets. Against the backdrop of Queen’s iconic anthem ‘I Want to Break Free’ he walks out of the office in pursuit of a break. The day-to-day paraphernalia only drops to the floor once he opens a 4 finger KitKat bar and snaps the crispy chocolate wafer. The advert ends with the iconic tagline ‘Have a Break, Have a KitKat’.

As we all navigate busy lives, breaks are more important than ever. However, new research conducted by the KitKat team via Human81 across different countries has shown that while people feel they take enough breaks, just 34 per cent of shoppers say they often take quality breaks.

Whether people feel they have less control over their schedule, increasing time pressures, are busy multitasking, or are simply not able to switch off their minds; many are spending their breaks either distracted or interrupted.

“We’re all better when we break better. That’s why team KitKat want to champion better, uninterrupted breaks. We are excited to launch this KitKat Better Breaks campaign to support Aussies and Kiwis in their pursuit of good breaks, to come back refreshed,” said Nestlé Confectionery head of marketing Oceania, Mel Chen.

“Next time consumers hear the tune ‘I Want to Break Free’ by Queen, or see the new KitKat TVC, we hope you get inspired to take a proper break, free from distractions.”