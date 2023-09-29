KISS Bassist Gene Simmons Snubs Natalie Barr’s Rude Joke On Sunrise

KISS Bassist Gene Simmons Snubs Natalie Barr’s Rude Joke On Sunrise
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Kiss legends Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons joined hosts Natalie Barr and Matt ‘Shirvo’ Shirvington on the Sunrise couch this morning, ahead of their performance at the Magpies vs. Brisbane Lions clash this Saturday. 

Things turned a little awkward, however, when Simmons chose to ignore a slightly rude joke from Barr.

The hosts were clearly excited to have the rock and roll legends in the studio, even presenting the duo with some thoughtful Aussie gifts.

“Before we start, we have some gifts,” Barr said at the beginning of the segment.

As the breakfast hosts went to present the gifts, Shirvo was forced to put his hand under the table by Simmon’s legs.

“He’s not leaning into your lap,” Barr said to Simmons as Shirvo leaned underneath the table, “he’s actually getting a gift for you”.

The rude joke fell flat with Simmons choosing to ignore the gaff and focus on the gift instead.

The gift itself was a bottle of Penfolds Wine (Shiraz). According to Barr, Simmons had confessed to being a fan of the wine during a conversation they had a few weeks before.

Whilst Barr smiled at her joke, she was the only one with the rest of the panel swiftly moving on and Simmons holding his bottle of Penfolds up to the cameras.

Kiss will be playing at the AFL Grand Final on Saturday this week.

Simmons and Stanley said they will be delivering a “groundbreaking performance” ahead of the Magpies’ match with the Brisbane Lions.

“Bombastic will be the word of the day,” Stanley said.

“And we will have a no-fly zone over the stadium because we are going to blow a lot of stuff up. Subtlety is not our strong suit.”

 

 




KISS Seven Sunrise

