King Kyrgios’ Bizarre NFT Collection Drops At Aussie Open

By Andrew McKean
Nick Kyrgios has claimed the men’s doubles crown alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis and now fans can own a piece of that tennis history. 

Five Kyrgios reaction moments from this year’s tournament will be released with a limited run of 22 priced at $US399 ($A564). 

“It’s been an amazing tournament full of memorable moments,” Kyrgios said.

“I’m all about the fans and the fan experience so this feels like another great way to connect.”

“NFTs are the future of collectibles and I always want to be on the cutting edge and to advance our sport.”

On the subject of advancing the sport, what better way to lift the game than by saying, “Obviously Ash is a hell of a player. But … people watch my matches,” after Barty’s maiden Australian Open victory.

In any case, love him or hate him, one thing that’s for certain is that controversy and Kyrgios go together like a fly on shit. 

For interested takers, A Hyper Rare Diamond NFT, celebrating the moment that Kyrgios and Kokkinakas claimed their doubles title will also be auctioned off as part of the drop at a starting price of $US9999 ($A14,138).

The Kyrgios NFT collection is available to purchase via Swift.io.

