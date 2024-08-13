KIIS 1065 Partner With Penrith Panthers

ARN has announced that KIIS 1065 has signed on as a Proud Partner of the Penrith Panthers for the remainder of the current season.

KIIS 1065 and Penrith Panther fans alike will enjoy a range of engaging activities and giveaways in the final four home games as the Panthers march toward the NRL finals series.

As a proud partner, KIIS 1065 branding will be prominently displayed during the Panther’s home games at BlueBet Stadium, featuring dynamic KIIS LED signage that will light up the field. In addition, the KIIS brand will be seamlessly integrated across the Panthers Social footprint, as well as activations at the games including the introduction of the infamous ‘KIIS Cam’.

On air and across socials, KIIS 1065 will offer match tickets to lucky listeners. Additionally, Kyle & Jackie O’s Cooper Johns, a former NRL player, will deliver unique content with behind-the-scenes access to the Panthers’ players.

“Partnering with the Penrith Panthers is an incredible opportunity for the KIIS Network to bring our brand’s energy and enthusiasm to a passionate fanbase. We’re dedicated to delivering unique and engaging experiences for our listeners, and this collaboration allows us to connect with our audience in exciting new ways,” said Lauren Joyce, ARN’s chief strategy & connections officer.

“We are excited to welcome KIIS 1065 as a proud partner of the Penrith Panthers. Their dynamic presence and commitment to fan engagement perfectly align with our goals for this season. We look forward to a successful partnership that will bring even more excitement to our supporters and team,” said Penrith Panthers CEO, Matt Cameron.