Kia Tasman Ute Powers Into Pre-Reservations With Star-Studded Tasman Town Saga

Kia and Innocean have presented the latest chapter in the “Tasman Town series”, the ongoing narrative set in a quintessential rural Aussie location where legendary sporting figures exclusively drive the soon to be released, Kia Tasman ute.

The campaign, which goes live across TV, Online and Social, lets Aussies know that the Kia Tasman is now available to reserve online.

Directed by Ariel Martin, this latest instalment features cricketing icon David Boon in desperate need of a tow. His call goes out to former teammate Steve Waugh, who runs Tasman Towns premier towing business, “Tugga’s Towing”, with his dependable Kia Tasman.

As the towing challenge unfolds, AFL premiership winner and former Brownlow medallist, Shane Crawford, offers his sage advice to Tugga as he sets off to help his mate. The tale then follows Waugh as he tackles the task with his Tasman, culminating in a surprise appearance by Australia’s biggest sporting larrikin, Kerry O’Keefe.

With best-in-class tub and interior space, impressive off-road capabilities, one tonne plus payload, 3.5 tonne towing capacity, all underpinned by a comprehensive local ride and handling program, the Kia Tasman is only months from hitting Aussie shores.

“Announcing the commencement of pre-reservations is an important milestone on the dusty road to launch for the Kia Tasman. It made creative sense to leverage the Tasman Town platform, first introduced in March last year, to highlight this announcement ahead of the Tasman’s July roll out to Kia dealerships,” said Dean Norbiato, GM of marketing at Kia.

“To keep telling tales from a town where sporting legends live and all drive Tasmans, is pretty ok with us. We’re really excited to establish the fictional world of Tasman Town and see where we can take it,” said Nick Cole and Pat Allenby, creative directors at Innocean.