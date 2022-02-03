KFC Wings Take Flight With Australian Drone Delivery

KFC Wings Take Flight With Australian Drone Delivery
Andrew McKean
Andrew McKean
Wing, Australia’s first on-demand drone delivery service and global restaurant chain, KFC, are teaming up to pilot a drone delivery service to carry Kentucky Fried Chicken.

A range of hot and fresh menu items will be delivered directly to homes and workplaces in South East Queensland.

Now hungry and hungover Queenslanders can satisfy their cravings without having to ever drag themselves to a local outlet.

But, to have your faves delivered by drone, customers need to download the Wing delivery app from the App Store or Google Play, enter an address and submit the order.

The KFC food items will be prepared fresh by the KFC team at the Wing delivery site, for delivery within minutes by drone, with no delivery fee.

Currently, 46 percent of KFC restaurants globally offer delivery.

However, this new partnership with Wing is a serious upgrade to KFC’s budding delivery offering.

Dave Ojiako-Pettit, Wing’s Queensland, city manager, said, “We’re excited to be teaming up with KFC, to expand their delivery options for customers by taking its customer favourites to new heights, through the skies of Logan, Queensland.”

“Wing made more than 100,000 deliveries to the Logan community in 2021, with many customers finding on-demand drone delivery especially useful as they stayed home.”

Kristi Woolrych, CMO, KFC Australia, added, “Given the last 18 months, Australians have relied on delivery more and more.”

“So, it’s great to be making life easier for fans who want to get their hands on KFC in a flash.”

