KFC Spoofs Fragrance Ads With Its Own Unisex Scent Shaped Like A Drumstick

KFC’s known for its oddball brand extensions and once again its Spanish operations have moved into the fragrance game with the launch of a new scent that comes in a bottle shaped like one of the brand’s famous herbed and spiced drumsticks.

Called KFC Eau D’uardo, it’s a unisex fragrance reportedly based on similar spices used in the Colonel’s original recipe.

The work of Madrid-based agency PS21, the campaign also includes a TVC that follows a well-worn ad trope of taking the piss out of stuffy and pretentious fragrance ads (with obligatory horse in tow). It’s good fun, but you get the feeling you’ve seen the idea done 100 times before.

Eau D’uardo sells for a very reasonable €3.99 ($A6.60). There’s 25,000 bottles available via KFC restaurants in Spain or the KFC app.

The spot was shot by production company Macaronesia in the Canary Islands, with the work playing across KFC’s social channels. Watch it below: