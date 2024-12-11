KFC, Red Rooster & Pilot Among Most Complained About Ads In 2024

Ad Standards handled over 4,000 complaints this year about ads spanning various categories and it has revealed the ten ads that prompted the greatest number of individual complaints.

Highlights from the top ten:

KFC claimed top spot with 69 complaints about an ad featuring a woman leaving the bedroom of a younger man, to the surprise of her daughter.

Red Rooster secured second place for the second consecutive year with an ad showing a skateboarder stealing chicken.

Two ads in the top ten were found in breach of the advertising rules: a mobile digital billboard promoting a brothel and a home insurance ad featuring a pool cleaner that comes to life.

The remaining eight ads, while receiving complaints, were found to comply with the advertising rules by the Ad Standards Community Panel.

The Ad Standards Community Panel assesses whether an ad breaches the advertising rules by considering factors such as current community standards, the likely audience, and the context in which the ad appears. If an ad is found in breach of the rules, Ad Standards directs the advertiser to change or remove it.

2024’s most complained-about ads: