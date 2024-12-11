KFC, Red Rooster & Pilot Among Most Complained About Ads In 2024

Advertising

Ad Standards handled over 4,000 complaints this year about ads spanning various categories and it has revealed the ten ads that prompted the greatest number of individual complaints.

Highlights from the top ten:

  • KFC claimed top spot with 69 complaints about an ad featuring a woman leaving the bedroom of a younger man, to the surprise of her daughter.
  • Red Rooster secured second place for the second consecutive year with an ad showing a skateboarder stealing chicken.
  • Two ads in the top ten were found in breach of the advertising rules: a mobile digital billboard promoting a brothel and a home insurance ad featuring a pool cleaner that comes to life.
  • The remaining eight ads, while receiving complaints, were found to comply with the advertising rules by the Ad Standards Community Panel.

The Ad Standards Community Panel assesses whether an ad breaches the advertising rules by considering factors such as current community standards, the likely audience, and the context in which the ad appears. If an ad is found in breach of the rules, Ad Standards directs the advertiser to change or remove it.

2024’s most complained-about ads:

  1. KFC – 69 complaints
    This TV ad shows a woman exiting the bedroom of a younger man, much to the surprise of her
    daughter.
    Concerns: Depiction of sexual themes.
    Decision: No breach
  2. Red Rooster – 55 complaints
    This TV ad shows a skateboarder stealing chicken at a skate park.
    Concerns: Promotion of anti-social behaviour and theft.
    Decision: No breach
  3. Rest – 45 complaints
    This TV ad for a super fund shows a woman holding a disfigured cake followed by a man letting
    out a high-pitched scream.
    Concerns: Distressing sounds, insensitivity and discrimination.
    Decision: No breach
  4. Zynga – 44 complaints
    This TV ad shows a woman playing a casino style game on her mobile.
    Concerns: Promotion of gambling.
    Decision: No breach
  5. KFC – 41 complaints
    This TV ad shows a couple having an awkward interaction in bed.
    Concerns: Depiction of sexual themes.
    Decision: No breach
  6. Pilot – 35 complaints
    This TV ad for an erectile dysfunction treatment shows a man and woman discussing a garden
    hose.
    Concerns: Sexual innuendo.
    Decision: No breach
  7. Gotham City – 28 complaints
    This mobile billboard ad for a brothel featured a series of images of women in lingerie.
    Concerns: Sexual themes, nudity and exploitative imagery.
    Decision: Breach
  8. Monash IVF – 24 complaints
    This TV ad for a fertility treatment provider shows a woman sitting on a toilet crying, with scenes
    of medical staff assisting patients.
    Concerns: Distressing content.
    Decision: No breach
  9. Youi – 23 complaints
    This TV ad for an insurance company features a family discussing shopping for car insurance,
    comparing it to Aunty Kate’s search for a boyfriend.
    Concerns: Discrimination.
    Decision: No breach
  10. Budget Direct – 22 complaints
    This TV ad for an insurance company shows a pool cleaner coming to life after being struck by
    lightning.
    Concerns: Violent and frightening imagery, particularly for children.
    Decision: Breach

