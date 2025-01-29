KFC & Ogilvy Announces “Significant” Brand Shift With ‘FLG’

KFC Australia has unveiled a “significant brand shift” and a “new philosophy” set to “infuse multiple aspects” of its brand into one simple acronym.

Developed by Ogilvy, ‘KFC FLG’ was seen for the first time in the Big Bash League Cricket finals.

“More than just a tagline, it represents a cultural evolution of the iconic brand leveraging the renowned 1950’s slogan ‘it’s finger lickin’ good’,” said the company.

“KFC has always been a bold global brand, and with FLG, we’re taking that boldness to a whole new level in Australia,” said Aisling Colley, managing partner at Ogilvy Sydney.

“This is more than a campaign; it’s a declaration of who KFC is. It’s the first time we have codified its brand philosophy. FLG is an invitation to savour every moment, big or small, with the same passion and enthusiasm that is brought to the food. We believe it will resonate deeply with fans (and soon to be fans!) as something truly unique to KFC.”

KFC FLG will extend well beyond traditional advertising, according to the chicken giant. FLG will encompass sponsorships and collaborations, including one with an award-winning Australian artist and key sporting partnerships to further amplify the brand’s presence. FLG will also appear on other KFC platforms throughout the year, with further details to be revealed as they launch.

Sally Spriggs, group marketing director at Yum! Brands, said: “KFC FLG is our invitation to Australia, to go all in and celebrate life how it should be celebrated – face first, fork free and fully in the moment. This new brand philosophy is our commitment to delivering genuine and enjoyable experiences to our customers.”

Want to learn more about how to win at the Cairns Crocodiles Awards? Sign up for our exclusive event!