Campaigns

KFC Dons Sombrero For Its Release Of Limited Edition Zinger Nachos In Australia

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

KFC has released new limited edition Zinger Nachos across Australia.

The new item was announced after it was tested at a handful of stores. Food content creator Russ Eats shared a clip of himself trying the food for the first time last year after it was part of a limited release in Newcastle.

“It’s a seven out of 10. The good thing is the guac and the tomato is a match made in heaven with the KFC,” he said in the video.

The Zinger Nachos feature the KFC Zinger fillet with guacamole, tomato salsa, corn chips and a drizzle of nacho cheese sauces on top.

“We always get excited about bringing Aussies new and innovative flavour combinations, which is why we’re thrilled to bring our customers the Zinger Nachos across the country for the first time! The perfect pairing of our iconic Zinger fillet with fresh Mexican ingredients, we’re certain it will hit the spot for KFC fans,” Sally Spriggs, group marketing director at KFC Australia said.

Hitting menus from Tuesday 25 February until Monday 24 March, the Zinger Nachos can be purchased from participating restaurants nationwide as a standalone or in a combo with chips and a drink. The Zinger Nachos will be available for delivery via the KFC app.

It’s not the first time KFC has featured corn chips on its menu, having the Zinger Crunch available last year.

Related posts:

  1. Road Safety Advisory Council Launches ‘Know The Bro Code’ Campaign to Curb Drink-Driving In Tassie Via Cummins&Partners
  2. Nespresso Invites Young Aussies To Early Morning, Coffee-Fuelled DJ Sets Via Poem
  3. Honda Unveils Inspiring Campaign Featuring Footage Of Late F1 Racing Legend Ayrton Senna & Max Verstappen
  4. Maille Australia Partners With History Will Be Kind To Bring Premium Mustard Back To Aussies Following Global Shortage
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

JCDecaux Launches ‘Be Seen. Be Remembered’ Positioning Via Howatson+Company
Alastair Love, marketing director, MultiConnexions.
MultiConnexions Appoints Alastair Love As Marketing Director
nib Billboard Breakthroughs 1[25]
Nib Partners With Dentsu Creative & Alliance Outdoor To Fuel Medical Research
TV Ratings (24/2/25): Adrian’s Sister Brands His Wife Awhina ‘Trash’ In Explosive MAFS Family & Friends Union
Register Lost your password?