KFC Dons Sombrero For Its Release Of Limited Edition Zinger Nachos In Australia

KFC has released new limited edition Zinger Nachos across Australia.

The new item was announced after it was tested at a handful of stores. Food content creator Russ Eats shared a clip of himself trying the food for the first time last year after it was part of a limited release in Newcastle.

“It’s a seven out of 10. The good thing is the guac and the tomato is a match made in heaven with the KFC,” he said in the video.

The Zinger Nachos feature the KFC Zinger fillet with guacamole, tomato salsa, corn chips and a drizzle of nacho cheese sauces on top.

“We always get excited about bringing Aussies new and innovative flavour combinations, which is why we’re thrilled to bring our customers the Zinger Nachos across the country for the first time! The perfect pairing of our iconic Zinger fillet with fresh Mexican ingredients, we’re certain it will hit the spot for KFC fans,” Sally Spriggs, group marketing director at KFC Australia said.

Hitting menus from Tuesday 25 February until Monday 24 March, the Zinger Nachos can be purchased from participating restaurants nationwide as a standalone or in a combo with chips and a drink. The Zinger Nachos will be available for delivery via the KFC app.

It’s not the first time KFC has featured corn chips on its menu, having the Zinger Crunch available last year.