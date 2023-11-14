KFC BBL Recruits SuperCoach As Official Fantasy Sport Game

News Corp Australia’s SuperCoach, Australia’s most popular and prominent fantasy franchise, has been selected by Cricket Australia to be an official fantasy sport game of the KFC Big Bash League.

KFC SuperCoach BBL has become an integral part of the Australian summer series since its launch in 2018, with thousands of Australians already flocking to register teams for this year’s competition.

The marketing campaign for KFC SuperCoach BBL will this year be centred around all the different types of people and ways that you can play and enjoy SuperCoach, utilising its light-hearted tone and new tagline – “Play your way”. The campaign will run across television, radio, print, digital and social media.

“We’ve had a longstanding partnership with Cricket Australia, and this year we are thrilled to announce SuperCoach as an official fantasy partner of the BBL'” said News Corp Australia’s head of fantasy sports, Paul Zines.

“Cricket is one of the fastest-growing fantasy sports, so it’s a fantastic opportunity for SuperCoach and the BBL to be at the forefront of that growth, with this partnership enabling us to reach more cricket and fantasy sports fans”.

The free and fun fantasy game will provide Aussies with the opportunity to win plenty of awards, including weekly cash prizes and vouchers as well as the chance to gain bragging rights over family, friends and colleagues within mini-league competitions.

With over 620,000 registered cricketers in Australia and a number of world-class stars, including Harry Brook and Quinton de Kock set to grace these shores for the coming season, News Corp Australia is aiming to make this year’s KFC SuperCoach BBL competition its biggest and best yet.

Mike ‘Mr Cricket’ Hussey is back as KFC SuperCoach BBL Ambassador and will be working alongside the News Sport Network editorial team and SuperCoach BBL back-to-back winner Adam Langley to produce tips, advice and guidance for this year’s competition.

“SuperCoach is a fantastic way to grow and engage with our large BBL fanbase and we are thrilled to continue the partnership,” Cricket Australia General Manager, Big Bash Leagues, Alistair Dobson said.

“The KFC BBL is an exciting part of the Australian cricket summer, and we encourage all fans to be part of the action by signing up to play SuperCoach this season”.

Registrations are now open for KFC SuperCoach BBL, with the season opener on Thursday December 7, seeing last year’s losing finalists, Brisbane Heat, take on Melbourne Stars at the Gabba.

The SuperCoach stable, which also includes NRL, AFL and NBL, has been thrilling sports fans for almost 20 years with more than 450,000 registered players annually.