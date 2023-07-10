Kerry Warren Appointed Editor Of News.Com.Au

Kerry Warren Appointed Editor Of News.Com.Au
News.com.au editor-in-chief Lisa Muxworthy has announced that Kerry Warren (lead image) has been appointed editor of news.com.au.

Warren has held numerous senior leadership roles since joining news.com.au in 2019, including commissioning editor, news editor and most recently has been sections editor for the past two years. She starts as editor in August.

Muxworthy said Warren had played a huge part in news.com.au’s success. “She is an outstanding journalist and leader and will bring fresh ideas and energy to this role,” she said.

“Kerry’s deep understanding of news.com.au’s audience positions her well to drive further growth, explore new markets and further embed our brand in the everyday lives of Australians.”

Warren brings significant digital leadership and campaign experience to the role. She helped lead news.com.au’s Let Her Speak campaign which won the News Awards’ campaign of the year and a Walkley Award. Before joining News, she was digital managing editor for the Australian Women’s Weekly and worked on sites in Britain and the Sydney Morning Herald.

Warren said: “This is one of the best jobs in journalism – no news outlet speaks to more Australians than news.com.au does. We are a daily habit for millions, informing and entertaining them, and helping them understand the news of the day and what it means for them.

“We have the ear of 13 million Australians every month and with this comes the incredible opportunity to drive meaningful change.

“In my time at news.com.au, we’ve successfully campaigned to change laws in multiple states with our Let Her Speak and Let Us Speak campaigns, and to secure $64.3 million from the NSW Government to improve the court experience for children involved in sexual abuse matters through our Justice Shouldn’t Hurt campaign.

“I’m committed to continuing to use our journalism for good, to make Australia a better place.”

Warren succeeds Oliver Murray who, after two years as Editor of news.com.au, has been appointed as head of audience growth for News Corp Australia’s Editorial Innovation Centre. In this role he will lead daily operations for audience and SEO teams, as well as newsletters, across the company’s newsrooms and networks.

Muxworthy said: “I would like to thank Oliver for all his hard work in building news.com.au into the powerhouse it is today. Under his editorship, news.com.au has achieved record readership and his skills will be hugely valuable to the newly formed Editorial Innovation Centre.”

News.com.au has Australia’s largest and most engaged news audience. Its audience in May was 13.18 million, up 2.4 per cent month-on-month, according to Ipsos iris rankings, and 1.768 million users ahead of the closest competitor. In May, news.com.au also reached six in 10 Australians online with the average time spent on the site per person of 33:00 minutes.

 

 

