Swimsuit Model Makes History By Baring Her C-Section Scar In Sports Illustrated

American model Kelly Hughes has made history as the first model to be in Sports Illustrated with a c-section scar on display.

Sports Illustrated took to Instagram to announce it and wrote, “We are proud to partner with @fridamom to celebrate all moms who bare C-Section scars by featuring @kellyhues in #SISwim22- the FIRST woman to expose her C-Section scar in magazine’s history!”

In fabulous news, we are seeing more body representation than ever! Even in magazines like Sports Illustrated. Still, it was completely joyful to see Hughes looking gorgeous with her c-section scar on display.

Hughes wrote on her Instagram, “I struggled with insecurities from my scar being that I’m a model and my incredibly difficult recovery but it wasn’t until I “embraced my scar that I experienced the true power in it “

Here at B&T, we love to see it.