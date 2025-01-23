Kawai Pianos Launches ‘Instrumental For Life’ Brand Platform Via Ogilvy

Piano manufacturer Kawai says its pianos are ‘Instrumental for life’ (geddit?) in a new global brand platform created by WPP-owned creative shop Ogilvy.

Launched this week, the digital and social-first campaign explores the concept that pianos are “Instrumental to life” through a variety of film and static executions, capturing the deep emotions felt by three real pianists at different stages of their musical journeys. It will be seen on social, YouTube and at industry events across Australia, the US and EU, including an experiential launch at the NAMM Show in California from January 23-25.

Ogilvy Sydney ECD Bridget Jung said the campaign aimed to make the brand more contemporary and relevant by “capturing the feeling and emotion of playing a piano – honest, authentic and deeply felt”.

“We know from our global research that people see playing the piano as an act of expression and a way to connect with something deeper and more integral to life. With this campaign, we set out to remind the world why we play, rather than focusing on what we play.

“To bring this idea to life, we cast real pianists and crafted stories around three distinct moods, highlighting the joy and vibrancy that playing the piano brings in even ordinary moments. From a woman igniting a party with friends, to a brother fully committed to practicing (while playfully annoying his sister), to a reflective elderly man finding solace in memories. We approached every detail of this project with the same meticulous craft and precision that defines every Kawai piano.”

The music itself is also a big feature of the campaign. The original score, specially composed for the campaign was crafted by renowned composer Elliott Wheeler, celebrated for his expansive collaborations with legendary filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, including the blockbuster biopic Elvis.

Wheeler not only created the evocative music for the films directed by Revolver’s Gabriel Gasparinatos, but also composed a unique musical score for the print, seamlessly integrating the headlines into sheet music. This approach allows the campaign to transcend mediums, inviting musicians to ‘play’ the headlines and experience the design audibly and visually.

A global piano manufacturer known for its incredible craftsmanship and innovation, Kawai’s upcoming 100th anniversary in 2027 provides “an ideal moment to look ahead to the next century of the brand’s evolution, and how best to make it more contemporary,” according to Kawai’s global project manager, Warrick Baker.

“Kawai has always stood as a symbol of expression, creativity, and connection. And now the new ‘Instrumental to Life’ platform takes the brand into a new era,” he explained.

“It doesn’t just showcase the craftmanship of our pianos, it shows what our pianos make possible and celebrates the transformative power of music. It’s more than just a campaign; it is a movement to connect music to all aspects of our lives. From a young beginner touching their first key, to seasoned musicians crafting their legacy, we’re proud of how our brand is presented and excited to see it reach new audiences extending well beyond just traditional players.”

The global ‘Instrumental to life’ campaign was led by Ogilvy Sydney, working closely with Ogilvy New York on social and influence activity. It will be seen on social, YouTube and at industry events across Australia, the US and EU.

