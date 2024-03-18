Kat & Co Transforms Into THE WORLD OF Experiential Agency

Kat & Co Transforms Into THE WORLD OF Experiential Agency
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



After more than twelve years of producing experiences for some of the world’s most innovative brands, including Hermes, Van Cleef & Arpels, Louis Vuitton, and Tiffany & Co, Kat & Co has quietly metamorphosed into THE WORLD OF.

THE WORLD OF is an experiential agency at the juncture of culture, technology and the human condition. A pioneer of imaginative world-building, it transports audiences through new dimensions, forging moments of meaningful exchange

The studio’s practice is deeply rooted in archival research and incisive collaborations with artists, designers, architects, musicians and creative technologists. At its core is the belief that emotional connection is grounded in the physical, tangible, sensory in-person experiences

THE WORLD OF clientele are global, moving between disciplines and markets. The agency aims to create ambitious experiential marketing campaigns. Bringing over a decade of production expertise and a capable network of collaborators to creative projects of all scales. In a new era of human connection, THE WORLD OF finds surprising new ways to connect brands with people and people with each other

THE WORLD OF shifts moods and attitudes with tactility tactics. Each sight, touch, sound, smell and taste has a purpose. Every moment considered evokes a feeling amongst guests and audiences

Along with a more rigorous commitment to sustainable production, THE WORLD OF will be guided by a set of codes for the future: creative independence (as a company, we’re curious and courageous), a humanistic focus (we are experts of the human condition) and our twin roles as inclusive culture creators and sensory architects.

“For 12 years, Kat & Co has produced experiences for world-leading brands. Now, it feels timely to create a shift in our attitude and practices. I am excited and proud to take my team and our clients on a new journey, one that feels true to our values, our endlessly inventive output and our commitment to constantly elevating the services we offer,” said Katerina Grant, THE WORLD OF director. “With over a decade of production experience and our network of collaborators, we will continue to deliver imaginative, ambitious experiences and find new ways to foster human connection in physical spaces and beyond. Forging meaningful exchange through sensorial, storytelling-driven, tech-forward experiences that resonate globally is at the core of what we do”.“We’ve established a set of codes that will guide our metamorphosis into THE WORLD OF, and our commitment to sustainable production will be rigorous”.




the world of

