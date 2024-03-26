Karena Noble Checks Out Of EVT Hotels & Resorts To Launch Her Own Comms Consultancy

Following a successful three years leading the PR function for EVT Hotels and Resorts, Karena Noble is bidding farewell to her role to launch her own consultancy, Karena Noble Communications.

The boutique PR consultancy will specialise in the travel, tourism and hospitality industry, bringing over twenty years of top-level experience to her clients.

At EVT, Karena spearheaded the PR efforts across 70 of the group’s hotels across Australia and New Zealand under brands Rydges, Atura, LyLo and the Independent Collection by EVT.

Her role involved daily tactical and strategic communications and a number of major projects, including the launch of Rydges Melbourne in July 2023, which generated some $20.7 million in earned media coverage within just three weeks. The media coverage directly boosted inquiries, hotel occupancy, and revenue in Australia’s most competitive hotel market.

Karena was also responsible for the debut of the innovative LyLo brand in the Australia/New Zealand market, with the opening of LyLo Auckland in 2022. A campaign involving press releases, media famils, and social media. The high-profile opening drove occupancy for this fresh take on budget accommodation.

“I have enjoyed an extremely productive time at EVT,” said Noble. “The successful launch of Rydges Melbourne and also Rydges Resort Hunter Valley helped transform brand messaging for Rydges, and it has been great working with the team to drive such incredible results”.

“I have had experience in operating my own PR consultancy in the past, and with so much activity happening in the tourism and hotel industry, I thought it was ideal timing to create Karena Noble Communications. It will allow me to continue to work with even more hospitality and tourism clients, both domestically and internationally”.

Prior to being recruited by EVT for the communications role, Ms Noble worked for almost a decade as Director of Public Relations for Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia. During her time in the position, she played a crucial role in building the international reputation and success of their icon properties at Uluru and in Mossman Gorge in Far North Queensland.

Karena has been recognised for her success throughout her career, winning the coveted HM Award for Communications Associate 3 times and the Australian Society of Travel Writers Communicator of the Year Award twice.