Kamala Harris Is Tapping Into A Particularly Australian Marketing Tactic

Like many other Australians, Heidi Reid, executive director at Berry Street, was recently drawn into the spectacle of the US Democratic National Convention. In this op-ed she highlights how, while completely unfamiliar in our political landscape, the spectacle is a fascinating case study in the power of unity.

In their own words, the Democrats came together at the convention “to build on our progress, lay out what’s at stake… and unite around our shared values of democracy and freedom.”

The principle of unity to engage and persuade is a tactic that has long been used by many of Australia’s most influential brands, marketers and leaders. We can see it in some of the most loved campaigns of recent times, like Telstra’s colourful ‘This is Footy Country’.

In the words of the campaign: “Whether you’re an AFL or NRL fan, footy is an intrinsic part of our culture. It forms part of our identity, who we are as a nation. It defines our competitive nature, our sense of mateship and the importance of community.”

The iconic Qantas ads have also used this sense of ‘us’ exceptionally well over the years, connecting Australians all over the world with our shared identity, which may well pay off in the long game to help them ride the current bumpy waves of disaffected customers.

For Kamala, the theme of unity is an essential component of her vision for an America: “Where we care for one another, look out for one another and recognise that we have so much more in common than what separates us, that none of us has to fail, for all of us to succeed, and that in unity there is strength.”

A CNN panel of undecided voters were convincingly won over after her speech, with six of the eight stating they would vote for Harris, one for Trump and one still undecided. The factor that was first mentioned as a key motivator? Her message of unity and coming together.

Activating the emotional impact triggered through reminding people of a shared identity and sense of ‘us’ – no matter if we’re Australian or American – is key to influencing decision-making and driving behaviour change.

I’ve personally seen how the opportunities to use unity to influence are even stronger for not-for-profit and for-purpose organisations. When we invite people to give, share or volunteer, too often we make it about us personally – our goals, our programs and our vital work, trying to convince them to respond rather than focusing on the values, aspirations, hopes and dreams we share.

If we can first connect around shared values, we create a bond in how people identify and perceive themselves that is far more likely to influence long-term behaviour and decision making. We can see this principle at work driving high levels of engagement and commitment amongst the membership base of purpose-driven organisations such as Future Women.

Their communication strategy is based around shared values, and the way they articulate their story starts with what’s driving their members: “It’s time to make a gender-equal world a reality.”

Jane Caro summed it up best when talking on the CMO show about the science of branding, the art of long-term thinking, and how taking ethical stances could be the key to standing out in market: “The trouble with the way we measure consumers, is that we emphasise what makes them different from us and different from one another. The thing about it, is we are different a bit, but we’re much more similar than we’re different, and if we emphasise our similarities, that’s where you get emotional impacts.”

There is value in understanding our audiences, but there is more value in understanding what unites us and brings us together.

Heidi Reid is Executive Director at Berry Street and helps social impact organisations increase income, influence and growth.